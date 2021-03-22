COLLBRAN — Blankets of snow lay atop the not-too-distant peaks outside of town. A slight chill invades the Grand Mesa wind. The colors of the grass are muted by the preceding winter.
The usual smell of early season autumn football is nowhere in the air.
Under normal circumstances, this wouldn’t be the scene surrounding Plateau Valley High School when its football team plays its first game. Instead, the trees would still have all their leaves and August warmth would be abundant. But thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing regulations affecting every aspect of society, the Cowboys had to hit pause on hitting the gridiron in 2020.
The Cowboys finally found the field for 8-man action Saturday, more than a year after the pandemic became prevalent in the United States. They may have lost 50-18 to visiting Hoehne, but one would be hard-pressed to hold it against a young Plateau Valley squad that the scoreboard wasn’t their lone concern.
“It’s a little weird, but football season is football season, so it’s enjoyable now,” said junior quarterback Tallen Long. “The temperature and the sun are going down at different hours, but it’s all fun.”
Grand Valley became the first Western Slope team to play spring football the night before with a 48-0 win over Ellicott in Parachute. Rifle also opened its season Friday with a 49-0 win at Coal Ridge.
Other Western Slope schools that made the decision to play in the spring instead of the fall include Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Basalt, Aspen and Steamboat Springs.
So, the Cowboys aren’t alone in the spring football experiment, but it’s still presenting new challenges for the team.
“I’m going to have to figure out how to coach both track and football at the end of April. I’ve never had to do that before,” said head coach Brian Bristol. “We’re worried that maybe Boulder and the Front Range will end up having some different rules and some exposures that shut down that game, but we can’t control that, so we focus on what we can control. I think we’re in pretty good shape with home games because Mesa County’s numbers are looking pretty good.”
While it is strange and unprecedented for all involved, Bristol also sees some advantages to forgoing the fall season for this spring.
One such advantage is a motivational tactic he’s never been able to deploy before.
“I actually don’t mind this,” Bristol said. “We have fewer restrictions than they did in the fall season with COVID, so it feels a little more like real football to us, and honestly, I’ve been telling my kids, ‘You look around and see the snowcapped mountains? This is practice for the fall because this is what playoff football feels like. You see snowcaps and dead grass.”
Weather shouldn’t be an issue for the Cowboys for their home games. In the spring months, Grand Mesa tends to adopt the climate attitude of the Grand Valley in its shadow and skew toward warmer weather, or at least a lack of snowstorms.
Traveling for road games might be a little trickier, however, given that March can be the snowiest month of the year in Colorado.
The circumstances don’t matter much to Plateau Valley’s players, though. They’re just excited to play.
“It doesn’t really affect me because we’re still getting to play football,” wide receiver Cael Etcheverry said. “That’s all that matters to me, and that’s what I’m happy about.”
The team has two seniors who are playing football in their final semester of high school.
For Genevieve Blackwell, spring football is the only prep football she’ll know.
“This is my first semester playing, so it’s all new for me this whole time, but I’m super proud to be a Cowboy and be a part of the team,” Blackwell said.
Austin Schroth has more context on how different March football feels, as he’s been playing with the Cowboys for his entire time in high school.
“It’s definitely different,” Schroth said. “I’m used to being in hotter weather when playing. It’s a little bit nicer weather than now.”
However, all 15 players on the Cowboys team, as well as their coaches, will say the same thing: Any weather is football weather.