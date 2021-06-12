Signs of drought are showing around Mesa County, including at Fruita Reservoir #1, which is very low, but is no longer used to supply drinking water.
The city of Fruita owns four reservoirs on Pinon Mesa and has more than 600 acre-feet of water rights associated with them, according to the city’s website.
Prior to 1980, they were used to supply domestic water to the Fruita. Since then, the city has gotten its drinking water from Ute Water.
“We’re aware that (Reservoir #1) is low,” City Manager Mike Bennett said. “We’ve been keeping reservoir two low for quite some time as well. There’s just less water up there.”
While the reservoir is not used for drinking water, it is used to supply around 50 properties on Glade Park with irrigation water. Bennett said the city can end the irrigation season early if it needs to, but that Reservoir #1 isn’t the only reservoir that supplies irrigation water to those users.
The city’s four reservoirs are surrounded by or adjacent to U.S. Forest Service property and are open to the public for recreational uses, according to the city website. Bennett said low water level can impact the recreation opportunities there.
“Those reservoirs do get used on a recreation basis as well as supplying irrigation water,” Bennett said. “So the lower they are that can change whether or not lakes are going to be stocked, working with Parks and Wildlife, with fish.”
There is dispersed camping around three of the reservoirs. All reservoirs can be accessed by heading south from Glade Park on 16 ½ Road.