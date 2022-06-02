A quick blast of some kind of smelling salts to jolt the system, a guttural grunt, and it was go time.
Time to make a little history and get his name etched in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Greg Orosz strapped on a harness and tugged with all his might 23,100 pounds of a flatbed truck with a Ford Bronco on it.
Does 23,100 pounds or about 11 tons sound more impressive?
To set the world record, he had to pull 11-plus worth of vehicle tonnage of truck and Bronco 100 meters — around 330 feet.
Checking in at a powerful and massive 340 pounds, Orosz was ready. His gym time was seven days a week filled with squats of all kinds, deadlifts, interval training and more.
Not to leave you in suspense: Greg Orosz’s name is not in the Guinness Book of World Records.
He didn't come close, to be honest. It just wasn't his day.
“I’ve been planning this for 18 months,” the 31-year-old Silt strongman said his eyes tucked behind wrap-around sunglasses. “It’s upsetting, it really is.”
Orosz first struggled with getting good traction for his shoes. Then there the realization that the start was ever-so-slightly uphill. Then he had hamstring trouble. Lastly, he had a blowout when his left shoe ripped apart.
With a small but rambunctious crowd of supporters cheering him on, Orosz’s effort didn’t disappoint.
Grunting and groaning, clawing at the Mesa Mall parking lot asphalt Saturday morning, Orosz crept along in fractions of inches, trying to get that massive bulk of weight behind him rolling.
Orosz collapsed to the asphalt, then gathered his strength and wherewithal for another go.
Another collapse and he was grabbing his left hamstring.
There would be no world record this day. Orosz dragged that 23,100 pounds about 90 feet.
After a short rest, munching a banana and sucking down a couple pickle juice shots to help with cramping, Orosz gave it another try.
This time, he made it about 60 feet when his left shoe blew out.
“The parking lot was just resurfaced and it was super slippery,” he said. “That last attempt, after I got my hamstring calmed down, everything was going good until I stepped on the crack repair (area) and my shoe ripped in half.”
Pulling a massive truck might be familiar to those who have watched Strongman competitions.
Orosz placed 11th out of 37 competitors at last year’s Strongman nationals competition.
“I put forth a good effort today. I got 35-40 meters, so all things considered I’m happy about that. I have nationals coming up in a few weeks, so I didn’t want to risk anything,” he said.
To go for a world record, there are lots of hoops to be handled.
Colorado State Patrol Port Authority staff was on hand to weigh the truck to make sure it was official for the world record attempt.
A surveying crew was on hand to confirm the course was flat for the record attempt.
For Orosz, it was seven days a week in the gym doing 500-pound squats and countless reps of deadlifts.
Besides being “super anxious” and losing sleep the night before, Orosz felt ready that morning.
A breakfast of six eggs and a few slices of bread, then a warm up pulling a 7,000-pound pickup.
The idea to go for the world record was hatched back in the early days of COVID.
“I’ve got super strong legs and I like seeing how strong I can be. This was about the strongest thing I could think of,” Orosz said before the attempt. “I’ve been doing Strongman for 10 years now and this is the staple event. It looks cool everyone loves doing it.
“When COVID came around, I was working out everyday and I thought, ‘what can I do to train for something that I can do by myself.’”
Orosz has now shifted his focus to the national Strongman competition in New Hampshire, with a top 5 finish as the goal this year.
Saturday’s disappointing outcome could be felt in his words and seen in his slumped shoulders, but as we all know — records are made to be broken.
As everyone witnessed on Saturday, there are zero guarantees, but Orosz said he will be back.
“I’ll be coming back, probably in the fall.”
For now, the disappointment is tormenting.
“Physically, I was definitely ready,” he said with a firm nod.
Then he paused, thinking about the 240 feet that he didn’t navigate.
“It was fun, but I’m disappointed. Definitely.”