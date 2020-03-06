“American Flyers” is a movie, a cycling movie with a few scenes that we are familiar with here in Grand Junction.
A good movie? Not really. But it is a movie, now 35 years old, that left a fairly long-lasting impression on recreational cycling in the U.S.
Starring Kevin Costner (co-starring a semi-sleazy mustache) as the older cycling brother who is now a doctor, the movie is about cycling, but of course, the central theme of all sports movies isn’t really about sports. Like this one, the theme centers on a broken family and sibling rivalry with the estranged younger brother, who enjoys wearing a cowboy hat, conquering all and making the older brother proud in the end.
Blah, blah, blah.
When it comes to Kevin Costner movies, there are a lot of cringeworthy moments and some classic performances.
I have to say Kevin Costner on a bike is much worse than Kevin Costner on a horse, but vastly better than Kevin Costner with web feet on a boat, and about the same as Kevin Costner on the links. It’s a split decision with Kevin Costner on a baseball diamond — I’ll take Bull over Field any day.
The movie tells the story of two brothers racing a three-day stage race called the “Hell of the West.”
The race is based on the long-ago Coors Classic race that ran from 1980-88 in Colorado.
The movie race footage is actually from the Coors Classic with one of the most dramatic movies scenes happening on Colorado National Monument. The closeup shots — over dramatic and cheesy — are edited in.
OK, maybe the movie is not as bad as I remember. But for anyone who has ever been on a bicycle and raced or ridden grueling climbs or long rides, the movie is fun.
With “American Flyers,” we here in Grand Junction and the Western Slope, have the cool perspective of watching a bike race go over Colorado National Monument.
The Monument is a fabulous ride with spectacular views and difficult climbs. So it’s pretty cool to watch a movie that was filmed in our backyard on the Monument.
Since the Coors Classic went away, the Monument has been off limits to bike races but still a recreational ride bucket list for cyclists all over the region.
“American Flyers” captures the amazing backdrop of the stunning Monument and other scenes around the Rocky Mountains. But it’s the Monument that captured the best cycling footage.
It elicits the “I’ve been there, I’ve ridden that!” response from cyclists who have indeed ridden the Monument.
“American Flyers” will make its return to Grand Junction Tuesday night at the Avalon Theatre as part of the weekly Dinner and a Movie night.
The movie is more cheesy than a trip to Wisconsin, but for cyclists there’s something that still resonates with us. There’s something therapeutic, at times, with being on a bike. Being in the saddle for a leisurely ride or to dance on the pedals generating power and speed, cycling is about the rider and bike working as one.
With all great sports movies, or even mediocre or bad sports movies, there must be a villain, there must be adversity to throttle, there must be a unique cast of characters.
It has it all — yes, bad movies can have it all too. A cool name for a bike race — “The Hell of the West.” An evil cycling villain, Barry ‘The Cannibal’ Muzzin. There’s also some romantic interests as well, and of course, the sibling rivalry with the feel-good ending.
But as much as the storylines are peddled, this is still a movie about pedaling. It’s a cycling movie.
So, here’s your chance to check out a classic movie with local scenes. Yes, a bad or mediocre movie can still be a classic.
It’s fun and goofy, but those Monument cycling scenes are as cool as can be.
Yep, that backyard destination called Colorado National Monument is the real star of this movie. Sorry, no mustache.