The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has an inmate release program designed to help inmates get off to a good start upon their release.
Three years ago, under former Sheriff Matt Lewis, the Sheriff’s Office added a transition coordinator to aid in the process to life outside of jail. Many incarcerated individuals often have difficulty getting the resources they need.
Julie Mamo was selected to lead the program.
“I feel like we’re having a pretty good success rate. My goal is a bigger stretch of time between when an individual went through the program and their last encounter with law enforcement,” Mamo said.
“For example, if they’ve been in jail five times, but since we’ve put them in treatment, it’s been over a year since they’ve been contacted by law enforcement, I see that as success. Some people after treatment aren’t involved with law enforcement at all afterwards, and so it’s really exciting to see that.”
The program partners with the Mesa County Health Department, the Department of Human Services and St. Mary’s Medical Center to bolster accessibility of resources to newly released inmates.
Much of Mamo’s work with the program revolves around helping provide resources and information to individuals so that they can get IDs, Social Security cards and Medicaid benefits when they leave jail.
Prior to an inmate’s release, a re-entry planning worksheet is given to them to identify specific needs.
If, for example, they state that they’re interested in getting help for substance abuse, Mamo helps organize such assistance, tailored to the needs of the individual.
“I think the overall goal is to stop the revolving door at the jail of people who are struggling to become productive members of society, whether it’s because of a substance abuse issue, a mental health issue, or other social factors, like losing a job,” said Sheriff Todd Rowell.
The program is designed to help former inmates, but the ultimate goal is to help the community.
“The overall goal is really just to reduce crime in our community. Lots of people come back to jail, and you’re not going to jail if you haven’t committed a criminal offense,” Rowell said.
“We are trying to intervene before someone commits a crime. We’re trying to be proactive and keep them from stacking up court cases to the point where it doesn’t even make sense for them to try and be successful anymore.”
According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the detention facility population has increased by an average of 13.6% per year over the last four years.
In 2014, the average jail population was 331 inmates, whereas in the summer of 2018, there were a total of 629 inmates.
“What I see this program as doing is identifying those individuals who really don’t need to be in jail. When we find out the things they need, we can prevent overcrowding, which has been an issue for us in the jail,” said Sgt. Shawna Roundtree, who oversees the transition coordinator program.
“This will make an impact on those who really shouldn’t be in jail. It is just the right thing to do when there are obvious resources in our community that we really should be taking advantage of.”