When a man from Baltimore began work on a house in the Glenwood Springs area more than four decades ago, it was a matter of building from a cliffside in, rather than from the ground up.
Since then, Joseph Claudon and his wife Celina have made their home in one of the more unusual locations imaginable ― a cave known as Cave of the Chimes that pokes into the side of Iron Mountain. The site is perched hundreds of feet up the north side of Glenwood Canyon on its western end and not far from Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, also on Iron Mountain.
Recently the Claudons decided it was time to move on from their unconventional lifestyle, and have begun trying to sell their home with about 3,000 square feet of living space, and access to hundreds of feet of caverns and cave formations, on 25 acres of land, much of it not level and consisting of rock and cliffs.
That real estate listing, for $2.45 million, has attracted a lot of attention due to its uniqueness, and has led to some light being shed on the work the Claudons put into their property and the product that resulted from those efforts.
"The most amazing part of the whole story is (Joseph Claudon's) determination and the blood, sweat and tears of building this place. As his wife says, she could never slow him down, he was always working on the cave," said Will Vannice, a broker associate with the Henry/Vannice Team at Integrated Mountain Properties in Glenwood Springs.
Vannice is representing the Claudons in their effort to sell their home, and said they aren't giving media interviews about the property. He said they decided that living in a cave is becoming more challenging as they get older, and that it was time to see if they could sell it and relocate to somewhere a little warmer, to a property a little easier to maintain.
The property's listing for sale has been covered in a story in the New York Post, and got a mention from the Instagram site Zillow Gone Wild, which called it "the most literal cave house we've ever seen."
Vannice said that while no offers have come in yet, the property has drawn a lot of interest from prospective buyers, among them "curious people from all over the country," including New York, Texas, Los Angeles and Colorado's Front Range.
There's plenty to be curious about when it comes to the property, from the cave's history to how the Joseph Claudon chiseled out a living space in it and elevator access to it, blasting and drilling and removing rock using wedges to accomplish a task that at one point involved a potentially fatal fall. The cave is mentioned in the book "Caves of Colorado," written by Lloyd Parris and first published in 1973. In his 1981 edition, Parris described a small but beautifully decorated cave, with cave coral, bacon, flowstone, stalactites and stalagmites and other formations, including an unusual one called the "Horse's Tooth."
The cave was mapped by cavers in 1952, making it one of the first caves mapped in the state, and had been known locally and been a favorite for amateur explorers, resulting in some vandalism, Parris wrote.
He wrote that the cave probably got its name from the fact that hitting stalactites with a pencil or finger "causes sounds of various octaves, depending upon the massiveness of the formation."
Said Vannice, "It sounds like church chimes going off when you tap on them with a metal rod."
Vannice said Joseph Claudon came upon the cave after traveling to Colorado on a cave-spelunking journey with his son in 1977, and visiting Glenwood Springs after hearing from his aunt about the caves around there.
"He found this cave, realized it was on somebody's property, determined who owned it, and it happened to be for sale," Vannice said.
He said the Claudons started construction on the cave home in 1978, and over the next decade "they got it to the point where it was very, very habitable," with water, a septic system and electricity, and mostly natural rock ceilings with heights of 8 to 9 feet.
Vannice said Claudon expanded the living quarters from about 800 feet initially. Today, it includes amenities including a guest room, and an entertainment room featuring a pool table. A cliff-hugging patio and windows in the home offer views into the canyon and city of Glenwood Springs.
Vannice said a back door leads into the cavern system, and visitors can flip on lights and go back about 350 feet. He said there are rumors of another 500 to 800 feet of cave back there, but there are a couple of areas where some "very skinny people" are needed to get through openings into bigger rooms, and there are plans to have a group of professional cavers come next spring to further survey the cave.
About 150 stairs down a mountain slope access the cliffside home entrance from above, as does an elevator that once served a reservoir dam in Ohio. Claudon bought it for its price as scrap metal, figuring he could recoup his investment in case it didn't work out for his property, Vannice said,.
It took cranes to install the elevator in a project that also resulted in a 65-foot fall by Claudon in the elevator shaft. Vannice said Claudon was using on an air drill while standing on some planking in the shaft when a rock broke loose, breaking the plank. He fell and landed on his head and shoulder on a rock pile, and a metal rod went through his gluteus maximus muscle. Vannice said he was able to call his wife while she was working in Glenwood Springs and he began walking down toward town and she met him and drove him to the hospital.
Vannice said Claudon got a job at a local mine to get certified in blasting for his house project. A picture shows him also deploying rock-climbing gear that let him dangle from the cliff while at work.
Vannice acknowledges that living in a cave isn't for everyone.
He said the Claudons' home gives him "a very, very awesome, comfortable feeling, and I'm fine with it. Some people have told us that, 'Oh my God, this is very claustrophobic and feels kind of tight and enclosed,' but it just depends on the person, as we've noticed."
He also thinks it's going to take a cash buyer to be able to acquire the property, due to its unique circumstances.
"A bank's not going to loan money on it," Vannice said.
The property's listing spells out that the "sellers make no claims" about the home. Vannice said whether it requires work is something that's "in the eye of the beholder," although from the Claudons' perspective nothing is wrong with the place.
Access to the property is via a private road for which use of a four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended.
For such reasons, Vannice said the asking price was determined more by the acreage involved than the home. He described the property as "a 25-acre parcel that comes with a bonus, 3,000-square-foot-dwelling cave unit on it."
Despite the property's rugged topography, Vannice there are about 4 acres on it where another home could be built.
Steve Beckley, who with his wife Jeanne developed Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, said the Claudon property is just down the hill from Glenwood Caverns, although the two cave systems aren't known to be connected.
He's known the Claudons for decades and has visited their home a few times.
"It's been a long time since I've been there but it seems to me just like a normal home inside a cave. I would say it's pretty nice," Beckley said.
But he answered with a quick "no" when asked if he could imagine living there. Beckley said he maybe liked caves more when he was younger, but prefers more open space and the mountains these days.
"I think it would take a special person to want to live in it. It's a neat place to visit," he said.
He admires what Claudon accomplished building the home.
"It's one man's tremendous effort, day after day after day, to make something amazing, so he's put a lot of his life into that project," Beckley said.
Vannice's business partner, Mike Henry, has known the Claudons socially over the years, which is how Vannice ended up work with the couple on trying to sell their home. It has brought back memories for Vannice about being a 10-year-old kid, spotting the home from below while going through Glenwood Canyon in his parents' car.
"I would point it out to my mom and dad, that, 'hey, there's the windows for that cave up there. I wonder what those people are really like.'"
Now he's gotten to know the Claudons and what all was involved in Joseph Claudon making his dream of living in a cave come true.
"He was very, very determined to make this happen," Vannice said.