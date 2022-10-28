When a man from Baltimore began work on a house in the Glenwood Springs area more than four decades ago, it was a matter of building from a cliffside in, rather than from the ground up.

Since then, Joseph Claudon and his wife Celina have made their home in one of the more unusual locations imaginable ― a cave known as Cave of the Chimes that pokes into the side of Iron Mountain. The site is perched hundreds of feet up the north side of Glenwood Canyon on its western end and not far from Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, also on Iron Mountain.