Richard “Dick” Pippenger came to firefighting by accident.
Pippenger spoke with The Daily Sentinel a few weeks ago about his career and love of public service.
“I like to think I helped a lot of people, and I love the city of Fruita,” Pippenger said.
The former longtime fire marshal for the Lower Valley Fire Protection District died on Sept. 18 at the age of 87.
Pippenger served in the army, and then worked for the Army Corps of Engineers during the Cold War.
After that work ended, Pippenger took a position as chief of maintenance with the Crow Agency in Montana.
“When I got up there I found out I was also fire chief,” he said.
Pippenger then bounced around jobs, mostly administrative roles related to firefighting. He was also active in creating training manuals for the International Fire Service Training Association at Oklahoma State University, and taught at fire schools in South Dakota and New Mexico.
In 1971, he was invited to help write training manuals with the International Fire Service Training Association at Oklahoma State University. He went on to serve on 11 manual writing committees.
All told, Pippenger’s career took him to Indiana, South Dakota, New Mexico, Massachusetts. Wyoming, Nebraska, Idaho, Montana, Michigan and Colorado.
His jobs included working for the Bureau of Reclamation in Boise, and for six years working as fire chief and fire marshal in Yellowstone National Park.
“It was a great experience, working with the concessionaires and National Park Service,” he said.
He also got to travel to other National Parks such as Yosemite, Death Valley, Glacier and the Grand Canyon.
“I traveled quite a bit,” Pippenger said.
Pippenger landed on Fruita as the destination for his retirement in 1991.
He discovered Fruita when he came to work at Colorado National Monument. He also spent some time at Curecanti National Recreation Area.
In his “retirement,” Pippenger worked for the Moab Uranium Mill Tailings Remedial Action Project as a safety engineer. He then joined the Lower Valley Fire Protection District as fire marshal in 1999.
He retired from the district earlier this year, at the age of 86.
“I think one of the things that really sticks out to me is what a nice little community Fruita is,” Pippenger said. “it’s just a nice place.”
Upon his retirement from the Lower Valley Fire Protection District June 30, the district threw Pippenger a party that was attended by more than 50 people.
“They really had a nice party for me,” he said.
While not working, Pippenger said he enjoyed four-wheeling, camping and RVing in Colorado, Utah and elsewhere.
Pippenger has one son, Robert, who lives in South Dakota. His wife Kathy died in 2012. They were married for 49 years.
Pippenger said he valued the close relationships he cultivated while in Fruita.
“I just like helping people.”
