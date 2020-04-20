Mesa County Public Health epidemiologist Andy Tyler walked through what an investigation into a COVID-19 case looks like when a test comes back positive at Monday’s community briefing.
“When we are notified of a positive case of COVID-19 we begin a contact investigation,” he explained.
The investigation begins with a Mesa County Public Health official getting in contact with the individual who tested positive. A phone interview is conducted in order to find out where they were exposed to try to stop further transmission of the virus.
“If they are too ill, we will interview a close family member,” he said.
Once health officials know a person is sick, they identify their symptoms and put a timeline together of where they have been and where they may have gotten sick.
The incubation period for COVID-19, or how long it takes from when a person is exposed to when they become ill, is up to two weeks.
“We look back at the 48 hours before any of their symptoms started until what we feel is their infectious period,” Tyler explained.
Health officials evaluate who they were around and what activities they were doing before they became sick.
Tyler said contact notification efforts can be quite large with sometimes 50 or more people needing to be contacted, though much less recently since as people have been spending more time at home. Those individuals go through a questionnaire that asks them about their current health and identifies if they need to be tested or not.
"If they aren't ill, we identify that two week period where they might develop symptoms," he said. "We identify that last time you could have been exposed and look at those next two weeks."
He added that health officials are seeing "real impacts of staying at home" through the contact investigations.
EVERYONE IMPACTED BY COVID-19
At the briefing, Bill Hilty Medical Director at St. Mary’s Emergency Department added that while area hospitals expect and are ready for viral spread and some surges with the coronavirus as the county, state and country begin to open back up, it has been a very stressful time for medical care providers.
"We’re not used to working with masks for an entire shift and distancing from each other when we are typically working on teams closer to one another," he said at the community briefing. "There have been anxieties about getting the virus and coming to work and whether you should be going home to your family because you might infect them."