While 1982 marked the end of Exxon’s Colony Project, it wasn’t the end of oil shale efforts in northwest Colorado. Union Oil, later called Unocal, had a construction force of maybe 1,000 people at the time of Black Sunday, and was still scaling up its workforce, said Chris Treese, who came to Garfield County to work for the company as a socioeconomist a month before Black Sunday.
Over time, Union Oil picked up some of those who lost jobs due to Exxon’s project shutdown as employees and contractors, but it was a small number compared to the number of overnight layoffs by Exxon, he said.
Other companies eventually backed off their local oil shale efforts in ensuing years, but Treese said Union Oil was farther along in its efforts than some others. As of Black Sunday it was building an initial construction project that could produce 10,000 barrels of oil a day, with plans for a second phase that had the goal of eventually ramping up production almost five-fold.
The company’s effort lasted for nearly another decade after Black Sunday, with a total investment that Treese said topped $1 billion, before the company by then called Unocal gave up on the project in 1991. Treese said the project had produced at least 2 million barrels of oil, and perhaps as much as 5 million barrels.
“But what Union Oil proved on its technology simply didn’t scale up to a commercial scale. It just didn’t work consistently and reliably and therefore it wasn’t economical,” he said.
He said various companies had different technologies and systems. “None of it was proven on a commercial scale,” he said.
When Unocal shut down its project, perhaps 550 Unocal workers lost their jobs, and probably at least half that many contractors did, said Treese, who was fortunate to be able to get a job with the Colorado River District immediately after leaving Unocal.
The Unocal closure in 1991 was another huge economic setback for Garfield County and the surrounding region. That same year, Mid-Continent Resources closed its coal mine outside Redstone, also bringing an end to another source of numerous, higher-paying industrial jobs in the region.
More recently, companies undertook different, small-scale efforts to pursue oil shale technologies, generally with a focus on methods to produce oil “in-situ,” or in place, by heating or otherwise processing shale deposits deep underground. Two of the most advanced projects, in Rio Blanco County, were being pursued by Shell and American Shale Oil LLC, but both of those projects eventually ceased. Chevron also ended a project on a federal lease before doing much work on it, and, notably, the company now known as ExxonMobil also had plans to pursue a different technology on a federal lease, but relinquished the lease before working on it.
Domestic success in producing shale oil through horizontal drilling and fracking helped doom projects to further pursue oil shale technologies.
As companies pursued these later oil shale projects, they had been notably sensitive to the lessons of Black Sunday. Shell long said its project would need to be economically viable and environmentally and socially sustainable. “We’ve learned a lot from past legacy issues, and we’re very aware of the consequences of Black Sunday. Our desire is to do things the right way as we move forward,” a Shell spokesperson once told the Daily Sentinel. ExxonMobil had talked about taking a careful, phased approach to the technology it was considering for its Rio Blanco County lease.