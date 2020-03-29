Pastor Tom Hansen stepped to a podium at the front of the multipurpose room at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction.
“Hi, everyone. Not sure when you’re watching but as you can see, I’m talking to nobody but you,” he said.
Sure enough, the video showed the chairs filling the room were empty.
That was the start of Hansen’s March 15 sermon video, the first Sunday the local church didn’t gather in person because of COVID-19.
The next Sunday, the sermon video changed even more. Jason Emberger, First Presbyterian’s assistant pastor, hit record on his smartphone while sitting in an office chair at his home.
“Well, good morning church, or good afternoon or evening, depending on when you are watching this,” Emberger said. “We are now in week two of doing FPC church at home and this is my first time self-recording a sermon. And to be quite honest, it feels very different. It’s a little unsettling, it’s a bit weird … but I assume that this also feels a bit different for you.”
Recording a Sunday service to post on a church’s website, social media and video accounts is commonplace these days but, over the past two weeks, even “these days” have changed dramatically.
Churches across the Grand Valley are meeting online in a shared act of worship from home. Videos of recorded or live sermons are streamed and watched and re-watched on YouTube, Vimeo and Facebook. Smaller congregations and Bible study groups gather via video conference.
In some videos, music, Scripture and prayer connect congregations even in isolation.
But it’s still, as Emberger said, “a bit weird.”
It also has forced Hansen farther into the 21st century. If there was a Top 10 list of the least tech-inclined people in the valley, Hansen is sure he would be on it. But last week his first smartphone was in the mail.
Knowing something such as the recent statewide stay-at-home order was coming, Hansen and his staff were preparing to work from their homes while still upping their game with video.
Hansen wanted music, Scripture readings from church members and secondary videos to expand the Sunday video beyond a sermon.
All the elements will be prerecorded and edited into one video before being placed online so that it can easily stream without disruption, he said.
While there has been a steeper learning curve for some churches’ staffs, for others it was a matter of shifting the secondary option into the primary position.
That is how Tim Brown, worship pastor at Canyon View Vineyard Church, described the switch.
“We’re not canceling services, we’re just transitioning services,” said Brown, who also oversees the church’s online communication programs.
The biggest change is that instead of recording and streaming one Sunday service, a video will be recorded earlier in the week, then streamed on Saturday afternoon as well as twice on Sunday morning.
The church’s Bible study groups are being encouraged to gather using platforms such as Zoom, FaceTime or Google Hangouts, where people can talk, pray and arrange to help each other as needs arise, Brown said.
Zoom also was the platform used by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley for its March 22 service.
The Rev. Wendy Jones stood at the pulpit as 50 video boxes on her computer screen filled with the faces of individuals, couples and families.
It wasn’t nearly the same as everyone being in the same room, but it worked.
“It will be trial and error,” she said of the coming weeks.
For today’s service, Jones planned to add a few responsive readings often done during their Sunday services, but that no one ever seems to recall all the words for. So Jones was emailing them out.
“We are going to incorporate more of that ritual because what I realized is people need the ritual even if they are doing it at home,” Jones said. “It becomes comforting … a reminder of the connection even if you can’t be there in person.”
While Jones is able to see those she preaches to today through Zoom, many other pastors will see only their own faces looking back at them from smartphone screens or camera lenses.
One, two or three Sundays of this will be OK. You kind of get into a groove, Hansen said.
However, the camera doesn’t laugh, frown, smile or nod off during a particularly important point.
“You don’t get feedback,” Hansen said.
When you tell a joke, you need a response, which then builds momentum and connection, “all those things that energize you,” he said.
No matter what side of the screen you’re on, there will be some strain of feeling distant, he said.