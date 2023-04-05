Grand Junction will have a new recreation center and the Grand Junction will have three new city council members.
Voters overwhelming supported building a new recreation center with 10,954 voting yes and 7,177 voting no.
The City of Grand Junction released a second round of votes at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Of the three contested city council races, only one was somewhat in doubt after the first round of votes were released around 8 p.m.
After the 4 a.m. count was announced, Scott Beilfuss now leads Dianie Schwenke 8,621 to 8,389.
Newcomers to the local political scene, Jason Nguyen, in District B, and Cody Kennedy in District A, cruised to easy victories Tuesday night.
Nguyen coasted to the win with 10,061 votes. Greg Haitz garnered 6,183 votes and Michael Deuel got 894
Kennedy received 10,146 votes to Jamie Porta's 3,564 votes and Sandra Weckerly’s 3,522 votes.
Mayor Anna Stout received 12,749 votes in District C, running unopposed.
The other measure on the ballot, allowing a 99-year lease for city property for Colorado Discover Ability, was passed 13,892 to 3,930.
The recreation center ballot issue was for funding a recreation center at Matchett Park.
The ballot issue proposed a .14% sales tax increase from 3.25% to 3.39% — which wouldn’t apply to groceries, gas or medicine — to increase the city’s debt by $70 million in order to get the rec center built. The effort will also rely on sales tax money from retail marijuana, which voters approved in 2021, although stores have yet to open.
Results from the city, posted around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
BALLOT ISSUE 1A
(Grand Junction Recreation Center)
Yes: 10,954
No: 7,177
Total Votes: 18,131
GRAND JUNCTION CITY COUNCIL
District A
Cody Kennedy: 10,146
Jamie Porta: 3,564
Sandra Weckerly: 3,522
Total Votes: 17,288
District B
Jason Nguyen: 10,061
Greg Haitz: 6,183
Michel Deuel: 894
Total Votes: 17,196
At-Large
Scott Beilfuss: 8,621
Diane Schwenke: 8,389
Total Votes: 17,096
MEASURE 1B
(99-year lease for Colorado Discover Ability)
Yes: 13,892
No: 3,930
Total Votes: 17,822
