Area peach growers are happy to be starting to sell the fruits of this year’s labors after a year to forget in 2020, when they were struck by spring and fall freezes amid a pandemic.
With the weather having cooperated this year, growers are reporting near-normal to above-normal peach crops as they begin to harvest early ripening varieties. They’re looking forward to sharing their harvest with consumers with a pent-up appetite for Palisade peaches after last year’s misfortunes.
“There’s just an abundance of excitement,” said Cassandra Moreland, an owner of Peach Haven Farms, an organic orchard in Palisade. “I think people really missed their peaches last year. We have had phone calls from everywhere, (with callers) asking if our peaches are OK.”
Yes, is the enthusiastic answer.
“The crop is going really well this year,” Moreland said. “It’s definitely hot, but it’s an abundant crop this year. We’re extremely excited to have fruit, considering last year we didn’t have any.”
She said Peach Haven Farms suffered about a 98% freeze-out of its crop last year. Cold spring night-time temperatures wiped out much of last year’s local peach crop, with individual growers’ losses ranging from about 50% to nearly 100%.
Dennis Clark with Clark Family Orchards said he thinks there may be a few areas in the valley with a crop that’s light this year, but it’s looking like almost a full crop for most growers.
“I would say it looks like just a very nice crop,” he said. “Anything’s better than last season was, for sure.”
Trent Cunningham with Cunningham Orchards used similar language in summing up what that operation is experiencing this year.
“We’re having a real nice crop, so no issues. The heat’s been kind of ripening things really fast, so we’re having to kind of buckle down and get it picked a little bit quicker than we thought we would but overall it’s going really good,” he said.
He even described Cunningham Orchards as having a bumper crop, albeit not an extreme bumper crop.
“I think we’re on track to do what we did in ’19,” he said.
By comparison, Cunningham Orchards only had about half a normal crop last year — still far better than a lot of local orchards.
The spring freeze wasn’t the only blow the weather delivered to local fruit-growers last year. A fall freeze also damaged and even killed some trees before they had hardened off for winter.
“It got so cold that it actually kind of killed off the inside of the tree,” Moreland said.
She said because Peach Haven Farms is in the middle of Palisade, it didn’t get hit as hard as a lot of growers on Orchard Mesa by the fall freeze. She said the farm didn’t lose too many trees — maybe about 10 — from the freeze, but some other trees at Peach Haven suffered freezing of just some branches, which will make those trees less productive.
Another fall freeze also struck local growers in 2019.
This summer, heat has been a complicating factor when it comes to harvesting peaches, given the challenges workers have faced in days when temperatures have topped 100 degrees. Cunningham said he thinks it slows how fast workers can pick fruit.
“It’s hard to get as much done as you need to when it gets that hot,” he said. “I am not complaining. That’s a challenge, though.”
Clark said the early season peaches his farm is harvesting are tender and get soft easily, making the heat not ideal.
“But we’re getting them off the tree in good shape, picking them early in the morning and getting in before it’s too hot,” he said.
Meanwhile, like anyone in farming, Clark is keeping his eye out for other potential weather threats. For peach-growers, this can include possible hailstorms that can accompany some of the thunderstorms that move through the valley in the summer. Hail “can devastate us,” Clark said.
“We just always have to hope for the best and Mother Nature is very much in control of what happens. ... I’ve seen growers ready to pick and the night before get hailed out, ruining their crop,” he said.
Hail aside, some summer precipitation would be welcomed by local growers. Cunningham said Cunningham Orchards is worried that it may run out of irrigation water by the end of August, despite the operation’s fairly senior water rights.
“We like to water right up to the last of September,” Cunningham said.
Such watering helps ready trees for winter.
Clark is hoping for a big snowpack this winter to help operations like his from a water perspective.
“The best I understand is that we’re going to survive this season (water-wise). All I can say is that we definitely need a snowpack or we probably are in trouble next year.”
Meanwhile, orchards such as the Cunningham and Clark operations are reporting fewer concerns this year when it comes to the threat posed by COVID-19 to workers, as many of the workers have gotten vaccinated.
“Nobody is forced to, of course, but it’s all going smoother and I don’t foresee any issues that way,” Clark said.
Cunningham said that even with many workers at his orchards being vaccinated, where they live together there remains concern that one worker getting sick could take out a whole house of workers, but he hasn’t seen that happen.
On another labor front, Clark is looking with trepidation toward what the impacts will be from a bill Gov. Jared Polis signed into law this year that lets agricultural workers unionize, guarantees them a minimum wage and makes them eligible for overtime pay. Clark said labor costs already have been soaring.
“We want to pay people adequately. Everybody does. But we all want to eat too,” Clark said.
He said the law will drive costs way up for agriculture in the state, “if we can keep agriculture going.”
“It’s going to be quite a change for ag within Colorado,” he said of the new law. “It is I believe weighing heavily on (peach-growers’) shoulders all the time — on where it’s going to go and how we’re going to handle it.”