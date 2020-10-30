Here’s a pandemic-year silver lining, if you happen to be in fifth grade.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt this week signed an order waiving entrance fees to national parks, wildlife refuges and other lands and waters Interior manages, for fifth-grade students and their families, from now until Aug. 31 of next year. The gesture is a nod to the fact that for any child who was eligible for the longstanding Every Kid Outdoors Annual 4th Grade Pass program during the 2019-20 academic year, may not have been able to take advantage because if COVID-19 concerns.
Some national parks closed for a time earlier this year, although Interior said in a news release this week that a majority of the lands it managed remained accessible at the pandemic’s onset to serve as places for respite and rejuvenation. But some services were limited for visitors, in particular impacting the Every Kid Outdoors program and limiting its programming at times, Interior said. Nearly all Interior locations are now open with many services restored with public health guidelines in place.
With Interior’s extension of the program to fifth-graders, eligible students and their families can visit www.nps.gov/kids to download fifth-grade passes.
For eligible students and their families, the Every Kid Outdoors program waives entry fees for the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and standard amenity recreation fees for the Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation. Expanded amenity fees such as camping and boat rides aren’t covered by the pass. Normally limited to fourth-grade students and their families, it aims to ensure every child in the country has the opportunity to visit their federal lands and waters by age 11, hopefully creating lifelong bonds to the natural and cultural heritage of the country, the Interior Department says.
Arlene Jackson, spokesperson for Colorado National Monument, says she doesn’t have a sense of how many fewer fourth-grade pass holders may have come to the monument this summer compared to last due to the pandemic. The monument has stayed open throughout the pandemic, with its entrance fees waived for everyone for a while, and for a time it also kept some facilities closed, including its campground and two picnic areas. It eventually fully opened, except for the theater and exhibit area in its visitor center, which is otherwise open.
Jackson said Colorado National Monument loves to have visitors who are part of the Every Kid Outdoors program.
“I know that we traditionally have a fair number of kids that come in with a pass and it’s always fun to see them at the visitor center. They’re all excited about (the pass), they’re showing it off, and we’re delighted to be able to welcome those families to come up and enjoy the monument,” she said.
More information is available at EveryKidOutdoors.gov.