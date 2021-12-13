Ten years and counting. A Robin’s Nest of Antiques and Treasures, 602 Main St., has served Mesa County customers for a decade now.
Owners Shane and Robin Allerheiligen are both from Grand Junction and will soon celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.
Shane became an entrepreneur at the age of 18 and has owned a total of 19 businesses in his lifetime, collaborating with his wife in his later endeavors.
In fact, A Robin’s Nest was named after her.
The Allerheiligens grew up in Grand Junction, but like many others, relocated in their early adult years.
The business couple knew each other as youngsters, but officially started dating when Shane attended Arizona State University in Tempe, and Robin studied at Colorado College in Colorado Springs.
Shane said it was an “across the mail” romance.
The couple lived in Flagstaff, Arizona, early in their marriage, moving to Phoenix in 1994.
In 1995, they relocated to Denver.
“We were living in Denver with two businesses and couldn’t afford a house there,” Shane said. “We had family (in Grand Junction) already and decided to go ahead and move back.”
That was in 2002, and they eventually opened A Robin’s Nest in March 2011 at 558 Main St., where Small Mall on Main Street is now located. The building had 3,000 square feet with a maximum of 25 vendors at one time.
The couple decided to expand and relocate their downtown business to its current location in 2016 at a time when a lot of businesses on Main Street had closed because of renovations and construction.
Shane said the business venture was a risky move, but it paid off.
“I believe business owners and entrepreneurs will do when others are afraid,” Shane said. “We’ll still do it (if) we see potential. When others were afraid to expand, we expanded, which is what brought us here (to the current location).”
The new location provided 20,000 square feet and, at one point, it had as many as 100 vendors.
Their first challenge in the huge location, which Shane claims to be the largest flea market from Denver to Nevada, was when a group of sisters from Romania came in and broke the display cases, stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise, Shane said.
In May 2019, a flood hit the store, and “Robin’s Mother’s Day present in 2019 was having 3 inches of water throughout the (basement of) the whole business,” Shane said.
According to him, the flood didn’t damage any of the vendors’ merchandise, as most vendor items were on the top floor at the time.
Next came the COVID-19 shutdown of small businesses from March 2020 to May 2020.
“We’ve had a lot of tribulation, a lot of hurdles to overcome,” Shane said.
During the early stages of the pandemic, the couple turned to more of an online model.
“We kept busy by listing things online,” Shane said.
In spite of the setbacks, Shane said the business continues to thrive.
“We are a destination now,” Shane said. “Twenty thousand feet of shopping bliss. People come to Grand Junction to visit us (A Robin’s Nest) specifically.”
His hope is to keep growing with better products and more traffic in the store.
“We had 90 people in the store at one time on Black Friday. I’d like to see that more often than one day of the year.”