A third county clerk in Colorado has been called to the mat for possibly making unauthorized images of election voting machines, the Secretary of State’s Office announced Thursday.
Douglas County Clerk Merlin Klotz, a Republican, said on a social media post that he had made copies of his county’s election equipment, but has not yet told the Secretary of State’s Office if he did so using protocols that didn’t break its chain of command.
As a result, Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued an order calling on him to disclose exactly how that image was made, and whether he followed required protocols to protect election equipment from outside tampering.
“The Douglas County clerk has failed to respond to an email request requiring disclosure of information about this potential breach in election security protocol,” Griswold said. “To ensure the security of Douglas County’s voting equipment, I am issuing an election order requiring the Douglas clerk to disclose information regarding the imaging of the election equipment server.”
Klotz is the third county clerk to make unauthorized images of election equipment. The first was Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, and the only one known to have done so in a way that compromised that equipment. Last summer, Griswold decertified Mesa County’s equipment as a result.
The other was Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder, but like Douglas County, it is not yet known if that imaging compromised election equipment. All three are Republicans.
A fourth county, Larimer, also made images of its election servers, but notified the Secretary of State’s Office beforehand, and did so following proper security procedures.
All four made images of their equipment before a routine “trusted build” of election software. Before such upgrades are done, clerks are required to make full copies of all election files and store them on a separate device, such as a thumb drive.
Currently, Peters and a handful of others are under state and federal criminal investigations for her actions, including a local grand jury investigation. To date, no charges have been filed against her.