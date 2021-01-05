Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host a virtual meeting to discuss a proposal for Highline Lake State Park.
The virtual meeting, which is set for 6 p.m. on Jan. 13, will discuss a proposal to designate one day each week for a mellower on-water experience.
The proposal would create “Wakeless Wednesdays” at the park, which means that no boat or watercraft is allowed to operate at speeds that create a wake.
“If we choose to add this restriction, there would be one day a week where other recreationists can enjoy the lake without the waves,” Park Manager Alan Martinez said in a news release. “We’ve heard from paddleboarders, sailboat owners, anglers and kayakers that this kind of arrangement should be considered, so we’re holding a virtual public meeting to talk with our users about it.”
While many reservoirs have wakeless areas or rules that limit motorized activity in certain parts of the body of water, setting aside a full day each week for other users would be a first for a state park in Colorado.
“Highline Lake State Park was developed in the 1960s to provide water- based recreation in the Grand Valley,” Martinez said. “We’ve got a very active boating community, and we want to discuss any boater concerns about such limitations before they’re put in place.”
The discussion regarding wakeless opportunities at Highline Lake has been going on for a couple of years.
With the rising popularity of paddleboarding, sailboating, canoeing and kayaking in western Colorado, Martinez believes now is the time to have the conversation.
To participate in the Zoom virtual meeting, go to: https://cpw-state-co.zoom.us/j/82989092981?pwd=ZzJwV1Z2SjJaLzJzU0liYTJwVUJLQT09.
People who wish to submit comments on the proposal can email Martinez at alanc.martinez@state.co.us.