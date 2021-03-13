Abe Herman, who is running for Grand Junction City Council in District E, said he wants to make sure Grand Junction keeps its identity as it manages future growth.
“I’m running for City Council to protect the Grand Junction we love,” Herman said. “I want to make sure that 50 years from now this is still a place our kids and grandkids want to live. That means keeping our neighborhoods safe by supporting police and firefighters, building a stronger economy by supporting small businesses and homegrown jobs, and building a better community for all of us by keeping our cost of living low and our quality of life high.”
Herman is a native Coloradoan who owns a small business in Grand Junction, which sells specialized backyard structures. He said he and his partner Jordyn love living in downtown Grand Junction for the great local restaurants and businesses. He said he spends time volunteering and serves on the board of a local nonprofit working to get Western Slope youth outdoors.
“I’ve been actively engaged with City Council meetings for a number of years, and stay involved with local issues that affect the quality of life in our community,” Herman said. “I’m an avid mountain biker, rock climber, skier and outdoorsman, and I love spending time on the incredible public lands we have around us.”
During the pandemic, he said his business has faced challenges like many others have. Small businesses are a critical part of the community, he said and he would continue to support them as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know how hard the pandemic has been for small businesses like mine, and I want to fight for our local businesses to make sure we don’t lose any more of them,” Herman said. “There have been some great programs implemented by City Council during this crisis, and I want to continue this work to support our local economy as we recover from its impacts.”
As the city emerges and recovers from the pandemic, Herman said managing future growth will be key. He said he wants to make sure Grand Junction grows in a positive way, while not ending up like some Front Range cities.
“Economic growth is great for our city, but with an increased population can come some things we don’t want: ever-rising housing prices, congestion, and pressures on the room to breathe we all enjoy here,” Herman said. “I want to make sure we’re thinking 50 years ahead, and managing the impacts of growth so we don’t end up like the Front Range.”
One way the city has encouraged redevelopment in the downtown area is through purchasing blighted properties. Herman said he supported this in some cases, especially when it is done in conjunction with the city’s economic development partners and in a way that doesn’t compete with private enterprise.
“I think the city can take a proactive role here, especially working in concert with the Downtown Development Authority,” Herman said. “The city should not compete with the private industry when it comes to real estate, or any other business endeavors, but acting in a stewardship role for critical areas has been extremely successful in maintaining the character and safety of our city, particularly in the downtown area.”
One issue that the next council will potentially have to tackle is the regulation of marijuana businesses in Grand Junction if the voters choose to lift the moratorium. The council will have the ability to choose what kind of marijuana businesses will be allowed. Herman said the city is already experiencing the negative effects of marijuana sales without getting any tax income. He said the city should be cautious, especially about allowing cultivation, and that it should make sure police got the support they needed.
“Marijuana is going to be in our city whether we like it or not,” Herman said. “It’s a short drive to neighboring towns that allow marijuana sales. Right now they’re getting the tax revenue, and we’re left to deal with the impacts.”
Herman said he hoped the next council would be able to work together productively even when they disagreed. He said if he were elected he would listen to and work for the entire community.
“When I’m on council I promise to be fair-minded and receptive to our community’s needs, and I will work to represent every single citizen of Grand Junction through productive and civil conversation with my fellow council members,” Herman said.