A few recent storms notwithstanding, Grand Valley residents could be forgiven for not knowing there’s a monsoon season going on.
Higher elevation areas have been drenched by storms recently, but that hasn’t been the case at the valley floor.
Monsoon season thunderstorms tend to start at the higher elevations, National Weather Service Grand Junction Meteorologist Michael Charnick said Tuesday, and sometimes they can move down into the valley.
“Otherwise they just stay up high and we get the outflow winds,” Charnick said.
This year’s monsoon season has been more active, Charnick said, because the high pressure system that moves into the west around this time of year has set up shop farther east than usual.
That brings moisture up to Colorado from Arizona and New Mexico via storms capable of dropping an inch or two of rain at a time.
The storms have been effective enough that the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunninson National Forests have lifted their fire restrictions. Restrictions remain in place in Mesa County, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and are evaluated on a weekly basis.
During the past few summers and even earlier this summer, the high pressure system has been directly over this area, which leads to hot and dry weather, Charnick said.
The mountains have been receiving an above average amount of rain, according to Charnick, but that doesn’t mean those monitoring the area’s drought can get their hopes up.
“It’s a drop in the bucket. We’re going to need consistent rains over a fairly long time plus better than average snowpack,” Charnick said.
The Grand Junction area remains in a state of exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
If the rains continue like they have so far for the high country and there’s a good snowpack, Charnick said, then maybe we can start talking about getting back to normal. “We need to keep seeing these showers and thunderstorms.”
The forecast for the next few weeks indicates the monsoons will continue, dropping off slightly in the next few days but picking back up over the weekend, Charnick said.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, the next few weeks show favorable conditions for a good chance of above normal precipitation, Charnick said, so it’s likely the monsoons will continue into August.