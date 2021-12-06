It’s not easy growing up in a world that isn’t always designed with your needs in mind.
The challenges of everyday life can be considerable for kids with disabilities, and they also have to learn how to operate in a world that can be inaccessible while at the same time learning all of the other standard kid things that are part of becoming an adult.
Time spent outdoors can bolster mental and physical health, build resiliency, provide educational opportunities, and contribute to a child’s overall well-being, but finding ways to spend time in nature can be a challenge for those with limited mobility.
If your child has trouble with balance, or if they use crutches, a wheelchair, or another mobility aid to get around, opportunities are available to them.
Canyon View Park and Lincoln Park both have long paved trails, as does Long Family Memorial Park in the Fruitvale area.
Don’t forget about the wonderful Riverfront Trail; it’s a great way to cover a lot of ground on a comfortable trail by the Colorado River. Take a detour onto Watson Island, a popular place to play disc golf, and you can meander around several pathways.
A little farther west, in the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, is Connected Lakes. Paved trails meander around inviting lakes for anyone walking or for wheelchair users.
Because it’s in a state park, the visit requires a state parks pass; if that’s a limiting factor, Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers the Centennial Program to provide passes at very low rates for income-eligible Colorado residents (information is on their website at cpw.state.co.us/centennialprogram).
If you’re looking for something a bit more rugged than the paved trails, a dirt trail out at the Lunch Loops area is specifically designed for handcycles. It’s called “Short & Cranky,” which is more accessible than your typical Tabeguache-area trail.
It is still a mountain bike trail, though, so don’t expect perfectly smooth sailing — that’s part of the fun!
If you don’t have access to a handcycle, it also makes a good hiking trail that’s a bit more mellow and less steep than other trails at Lunch Loops.
Venturing a little farther afield, to the top of Colorado National Monument, the National Park Service has not only a paved path around the Saddlehorn Campground, but also the wheelchair-accessible Alcove Nature Trail. This is a dirt trail, but it’s wide and level to allow access for people with limited mobility.
Note: As of November 2021, park rangers said the trail has had some damage from runoff during recent rain events, so it may not be as accessible as usual right now. They do plan to fix it, but could not provide an estimated timeframe.
Even farther west, the Fruita Paleo Area provides a short (under a mile) sandy, but level trail with more than 20 interpretive signs describing the area’s geology, fossils found there, and the dinosaurs that once inhabited it.
The trail isn’t perfectly even and may not be entirely accessible for wheelchairs, but it does provide a short, easy hike with some interesting natural finds for those with limited mobility.
To the south, Fish Tale Trail in Ridgway State Park offers wheelchair-accessible fishing access at Ridgway Reservoir. Fishing provides hours of entertainment as well as a direct connection to nature when you do catch a fish.
Ridgway State Park also has wheelchair-accessible campsites and picnic areas if you want to make a weekend trip.
While not on the Western Slope exactly, our neighbors to the east in Aspen have a few options. You may have heard of the iconic Maroon Bells, a breathtaking pair of peaks that have been the muse of many a photographer and painter. Below their majestic forms lies Maroon Lake, which is worth a trip of its own. The upper part of the trail is paved and entirely wheelchair-accessible; the lower section is gravel and fairly level, and may be suitable for wheelchair access as well with some assistance.
Also near Aspen are Braille and Discovery Trails. They start from one parking area, but are two separate trails. Braille Trail was designed specifically for people with visual impairments, with a rope as a tactile guide and interpretive signs for both sighted individuals and braille readers. Braille Trail is not wheelchair-accessible. Its partner, the Discovery Trail, is a short loop (about a quarter-mile) with a packed sand/rock surface providing accessibility to wheelchair users. It also has several wheelchair-accessible picnic areas along the route.
Lastly, don’t forget about our incredible national parks. Some allow people with limited mobility to experience them, and views can be had at the various lookouts and visitors centers.
Our own Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is not accessible as far as the interior goes, but most folks go to look at it anyway — it’s a pretty incredible view! Accessible viewpoints include the Visitors Center, Pulpit Rock, Chasm View, Sunset View, Tomichi Point and driving along the canyon looking out the car window.
Be aware of the Interagency Access Pass honored at all Forest Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sites. It is free to those with a medical determination and documentation of blindness or permanent disability. This pass grants access for the pass holder and any accompanying passengers in a private (non-commercial) vehicle, as well as significant discounts on camping and other amenities.
n
Friends of Youth and Nature is a nonprofit organization that promotes opportunities for youth and families to go outside, experience outdoor activities and explore nature: www.friendsofyouthandnature.org