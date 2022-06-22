A woman has filed a lawsuit seeking damages against accused murderer Brian Cohee II alleging Cohee struck her with a row of shopping carts when he was employed at the Safeway on Broadway.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Mesa County District Court in April, the incident occurred April 20, 2020. Albertsons LLC, which operates Safeway stores, is also named as a defendant.
Shelley Baker, the plaintiff, alleges in the original complaint she was cleaning off a shopping cart with antibacterial wipes when Cohee, who was at the time employed at the Safeway, rammed her in the lower back, leg and buttocks with a row of seven shopping carts, causing “significant injuries, harms and losses.”
The complaint alleges Cohee was negligent in his operation of the shopping carts, and Albertsons was negligent when the company hired, trained and supervised Cohee.
“Safeway failed to use reasonable care to protect against the danger on the property,” the complaint states.
The complaint states Baker, 58, suffered permanent physical impairment and disfigurement as a result of the incident.
In response, attorneys for Cohee and Albertsons denied all the allegations and demanded a jury trial.
According to court documents, Baker is seeking more than $100,000 in damages against Cohee and Safeway. A case management conference is scheduled for July 5.
Cohee, 20, is awaiting a mental health evaluation after entering a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity for the the murder and mutilation of Warren Barnes, for which he was arrested in early 2021.
Judge Richard Gurley said at a status conference Tuesday the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has informed him the mental health evaluation, which will also see if Cohee is competent to stand trial, will not be completed by the end of June.
A status conference is scheduled for July 19 while attorneys work out potential trial dates.