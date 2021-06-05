Brachon Hyer, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Jessica Strothman, rejected a plea offer from the Mesa County District Attorney’s office in a court appearance Friday.
Hyer’s attorney had previously filed the plea documents, but the defendant changed his mind and decided against pleading guilty. So, instead of moving on to sentencing, a preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 5.
Hyer, 22, is accused of killing Strothman in an aggravated robbery at the Emporium, a Grand Junction convenience store at 2050 North Avenue, in February of 2020. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, Strorthman was the only one working at the business at the time.
Strothman died of a stab wound during the robbery, according to the affidavit. About $150 in cash was allegedly taken along with her laptop, phone, and cigarettes.
Hyer’s clothing was allegedly consistent with the clothing seen on nearby video surveillance footage and a man reported to the Grand Junction Police Department that Hyer said “he killed a girl on North Avenue,” according to the affidavit.
In a conversation with police, Hyer allegedly confessed to the crime. He reportedly told police that he remembers “little bits” of what happened, saying that he told Strothman he needed her money before jumping over the counter.
The knife used in the stabbing was later recovered by the GJPD after Hyer told police where to find it.
Hyer also faces robbery and theft charges.