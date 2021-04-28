The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against two Mesa County officials Tuesday, saying they both caused a Boulder woman to be jailed for two weeks for no good reason.
The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court, names Chief Judge Brian Flynn of the 21st Judicial District, which encompasses the county, Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.
In it, ACLU attorneys alleged that Flynn illegally barred judges in his district from setting a bond or allowing Boulder resident Michelle Reynolds to be released on bond or obtain pretrial release, causing her to spend 15 days in jail unnecessarily.
“People who are accused of a crime but not convicted are innocent in the eyes of the law,” said Mark Silverstein, legal director of ACLU of Colorado. “The Constitution guarantees a prompt opportunity to post bond and obtain pretrial release from jail. Fifteen days is nowhere near prompt.”
Neither Flynn nor Lewis could comment on pending litigation.
The lawsuit says that Reynolds had been pulled over for speeding while in Mesa County to attend her niece’s volleyball tournament in August 2019. When the Sheriff’s Office pulled her over, deputies discovered she had a 10-month-old outstanding warrant from Boulder County calling for her arrest, although it doesn’t say what charge she was facing.
But because Flynn had issued a standing order calling on his judges not to modify bonds for defendants arrested on warrants from other jurisdictions, Reynolds sat in the Mesa County Detention Center for 15 days before she could be transported to Boulder, the lawsuit alleges.
The lawsuit says that both sheriff’s offices “followed lackadaisical policies that allowed them to delay transportation until convenient for them.”
Not long after Reynolds was eventually taken to Boulder, a judge there immediately freed her on a personal recognizance bond, which requires no money, and not long after that, the original charges against her were dropped, the lawsuit says.
“From the day Ms. Reynolds was arrested, both sheriff’s offices knew that a Mesa County judge would not set bond and that she would remain in jail until she could appear before a Boulder judge,” said John Culver, a Denver attorney who is helping in the case.
“Every day that they callously delayed transporting her meant another day they were forcing her to remain in jail, in violation of her constitutional right to an opportunity to prompt pretrial release,” Culver added. “Her release on a PR bond and the quick subsequent dropping of the charges shows that there was no valid reason to put her through the suffering of more than two weeks of unnecessary and unjustified pretrial incarceration.”
The lawsuit says that Reynolds, who had no previous criminal history, was physically assaulted multiple times while in jail, and, as a result of her long incarceration, lost her job as a hospice caregiver.
The suit says that Rule 5 of the Colorado Rules of Criminal Procedure requires an arresting jurisdiction to set a bond for a defendant even if that person is held on an out-of-county warrant.
The suit cites an administrative order that Flynn had issued in May 2018 that said the courts have no authority to set bonds in such cases, but the ACLU attorneys say the Colorado Supreme Court decision Flynn based that on, People v. Garcia, says just the opposite.
“In People v. Garcia, the Colorado Supreme Court relied on Rule 5 of the Colorado Rules of Criminal Procedure’s mandate that judges set bond at a first appearance regardless of who issued the warrant,” the lawsuit says.
A bill pending in the Colorado Legislature, HB1280, would change current law to require a bond hearing to be held no later than 48 hours after someone is arrested. That measure, which hasn’t yet had its first committee hearing, also gives bond hearing officers the authority to conduct bond hearings for any jurisdiction in the state.