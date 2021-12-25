Hollywood legend Betty White is not the only sharp, active and healthy lady about to turn 100.
Grand Junction resident Edith Hutton will celebrate her centennial birthday Dec. 27 while White will reach her 100th year milestone on Jan. 17.
Even at 99 about to be 100, Hutton still focuses on her fitness and goes to the gym up to three days a week.
Edith, who goes by Edie, was born in Valparaiso, Indiana, and married her sweetheart Earl on Oct. 24, 1943, at the Jewish Temple in Whiting, Indiana. Edie says she lived off the base while Earl served in the Army. The couple had four children: Tom, Jerry, Shelly and Michael.
Edie taught swimming for 20 years at the Valparaiso YMCA, which included teaching all her children how to swim. She also also taught religious school at Temple Israel in Valparaiso for 12 years.
“We grew up competitive swimmers, and mom taught us all how to swim,” Tom Hutton said. “Mom was a great skier too.”
It was the love of skiing that ultimately led to the family moving to Colorado.
According to Edie, she and Earl went on a ski vacation in Vail and shortly after decided to relocate.
“We sold everything and looked for a place in Colorado,” Edie said. They settled in the Roaring Fork Valley in Basalt in the early 1970s and Earl got a job as a lift operator at the Aspen Skiing Company.
“He did that when we first moved here so we could ski free,” Edie said. She also worked for the skiing company as a secretary for 27 years. Besides enjoying skiing, she enjoyed other sports and dancing every weekend with Earl.
“She set such a great example for us kids,” Jerry Hutton said. “She was always so active. She’d drive us to the YMCA, sometimes twice a day so we could go to swim practice.”
The couple decided they wanted a warmer climate and moved to Grand Junction in 2000.
Edie, still strong in spirit, mind, and body, has overcome a number of health challenges including hip surgeries, knee replacements, and other injuries through the years, and even beat cancer a few years ago.
Although her husband of 76 years passed away in 2019, Edith continues to live independently and enjoys a full life.
An avid lifestyle continues for her and she can be seen routinely on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Mesa Fitness in Clifton. Oftentimes she will spend an hour at the gym walking on the treadmill or on working on the rowing machine.
She also enjoys reading and solving puzzles, watching sports on television, keeping up with the news, and having her evening toast with her family “to health, happiness, peace and love.”
Reminiscing with others and spending time and talking with her adult children, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren is also at the top of her to-do list.
“I got a new one — a 3-month-old little boy,” she exclaimed.
Edie said her greatest achievement is her four kids being successful and healthy. She also proudly says that her bucket list is now empty.
“I just want to keep living and stay active. There’s nothing I want or need,” Edith said.
Her advice to young people is as simple as it comes and true today as it was when she was a young mother: “stay healthy and don’t get into any trouble.”
Her advice to others as they advance in age is simple, too.
“It’s a tough life, but you got to go along with it and do the best you can.”
Lastly, her key to a long healthy life?
“I eat healthy, exercise and have cocktails every night.”