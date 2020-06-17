The District 51 Board of Education’s first in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic was not short on guests.
The newly formed activist group Right and Wrong, dedicated to racial justice in the Grand Valley, led a march of dozens of protestors from Lincoln Park to R-5 High School on Tuesday evening before two of the organization’s leaders addressed board members on changes they feel must be made within the district’s schools.
“Usually, things like racism, xenophobia, homophobia, transphobia, Confederate flags and things like that, those usually fall under the column of disrespect for anybody,” RAW organizer Demetrius Davis told the board. “Those are things that this district has allowed to go on… and there’s not one big thing you guys have done. That’s why we’re here, because you guys didn’t know how to do it.
“You didn’t know how to go about it, and for good reason: you guys don’t have proper representation here.”
Tuesday’s meeting was not the first interaction between the board and RAW members. David Hood, one of the march’s leaders who later spoke beside Davis during the period allowing for audience comments, said that RAW has begun discussions with District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko on what the next steps for the district will be.
Sirko and RAW members will meet today to continue discussions.
“This march is really more of a victory and solidarity march addressing racial injustice in the school system,” Hood said. “We’ve established a relationship (with Sirko) and we’re working toward it. We’ll both have to hold each other accountable and we’re working on building a committee that involves students, teachers and parents to address the issues that are present in the school district.”
A few specific demands from RAW were listed by Hood during the board meeting, including establishing a program to educate students on black history, spearheaded by black residents, teachers and students.
Also, each school is asked to feature a diverse task force to address issues such as racism, xenophobia, homophobia and transphobia. Additionally the group asked that the days of Confederate flag symbols being worn or displayed by students be a thing of the past.
“We’re here to make a statement to the community and everybody involved in this district, because it’s all on us to fix,” Davis said. “Kids trying to use the N-word when they know nothing about our culture and who we are. Kids disrespecting kids because of who they are, because a man might like another man or a girl might like another girl, and threaten to beat them up because they wear a pride flag shirt or a Black Lives Matter shirt, but go ahead and wear your Confederate flag shirt to school, that’s fine, no suspension or anything. It’s about respect.”
As the district and RAW move forward with their cooperation, activists will continue to make their voices heard at board meetings until the change is tangible.
“We want to be involved and start having the right representation in the district,” Hood said. “If that means showing up to the meetings whenever they’re public, we want to do that so we can see what’s going on and see how it works… Our voices are heard more when we demand the space and time to be listened to. Otherwise, often, our voices fall on deaf ears.”