Having worked in the Grand Valley community with various organizations to address homelessness and help those suffering from it for nearly two decades, Eric Niederkruger knows all about the needs that exist in the area.
Over that time, Niederkruger has also heard every negative stereotype that comprises the stigma of homelessness, both on the Western Slope and nationwide. Over time, that stigma has only seemed to worsen.
To combat this, Niederkruger and local advocacy group Solidarity Not Charity organized the “Homelessness: From the Ground Up” event that took place at the Mesa County Central Library on Tuesday evening.
The event was well-attended, with nearly 80 people packing into the library’s community room.
“Homelessness: From the Ground Up” followed last week’s Common Sense Institute report that homelessness in Grand Junction increased 43% between 2019 and 2021. In terms of the share of the city’s total population, Grand Junction’s homeless population is 14% higher than Denver’s, 75% higher than Boulder’s and 165% higher than Colorado Springs, according to the report.
“We’ve seen housing costs and mortgages go up 91% since 2005. Now, I haven’t seen my wages nearly double since then, and I don’t know about you, but it’s a game of catch-up, and in fact, right now, it’s a landlord’s market because our vacancy rate is so low (1.9%), which means you have a very low chance of finding a vacant apartment if you do find yourself homeless,” Niederkruger said.
“A lot of people have a concept in their head of what homelessness looks like. Tonight, we’re just going to turn that on its head. We’re going to talk about homeless kindergarteners, we’re going to talk about homeless senior citizens, we’re going to talk about everybody in between. Not everybody who’s homeless is a mentally ill drug addict alcoholic. In this country, we have economic refugees; we have lots of people who live paycheck to paycheck and are two paychecks away from eviction.”
The event featured five speakers who covered different facets of homelessness and housing insecurity in the Grand Valley and fielded questions from the audience.
The first speaker was Kim Smith, a Point in Time (PIT) census-taker who described the significance of the annual local initiative to count how many people in the area are unsheltered or potentially facing impending houselessness. PIT counts are conducted annually across the country and are required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for any funding to organizations tied to the issue of homelessness.
HOMELESS STUDENTS
The next speaker was Margery Brennan, the program coordinator for Mesa County Valley School District 51’s REACH (Resources, Education and Advocacy for Children who are Homeless) program that tallies the total of housing-insecure students in the district and provides services to them under the McKinney Act, Title X of the “No Child Left Behind” federal legislation.
As of Monday, the REACH program has identified 810 students in the district facing homelessness or housing insecurity.
Twenty-nine of those students are preschoolers, 400 attend elementary schools, 132 attend middle schools and 249 attend high schools.
Brennan broke down the data, showing that 475 students are “doubled up” or living together out of necessity, 96 live in motels, 84 are unsheltered, 49 live in shelters, 24 live in permanent supportive housing and 65 are unaccompanied. Seventy-nine of the students are high school seniors, meaning they will soon no longer have access to the REACH program and, thus, school district support.
Grand Valley Peace and Justice Program Coordinator Sherry Cole was the next speaker, discussing the organization’s WEShelter (Winter Emergency Shelter) program that launched this winter.
Cole described the program, which offered two shelters — one for women and children and the other for single men — as a “miracle to the people who participated on both sides.”
Cole spoke about some of her interactions with people through the WEShelter program, such as a man who didn’t have a home, a despair that was compounded every day when he rode his bicycle past residential buildings that he once helped build.
“I like to say that we’re not just saving lives; we’re healing lives,” Cole said. “We all need that.”
The next speaker was Pooka Campbell, a volunteer with Solidarity Not Charity who spoke about the organization’s efforts in engaging and supporting Grand Junction’s houseless population.
Solidarity Not Charity holds feeding events at Whitman Park every Saturday at 4 p.m. Additionally, Solidarity Not Charity provides services such as USK13 for haircuts and Barkley’s Hope for animal vaccinations. The Frozen Hobo Rescue is also a Solidarity Not Charity initiative that provides emergency aid to those on the streets.
Campbell spoke about how some organizations aimed at helping the homeless community fail to properly assist them and only exacerbate their problems.
Among the organizations she named was Mind Springs, who she said “overmedicates” people and then “sends them right back out into the night.”
Joseph Center founder Mona Highline also spoke at the event about the work her organization does locally.
After the event, Niederkruger told The Daily Sentinel he believes it went well and served as a significant step in further engaging the community on the issues surrounding houselessness.
“I felt like tonight was very successful, largely because of the attendance,” he said. “People from all walks of life came to listen to workers who are working with different homeless communities, and I feel like the education really got through.
“I think homelessness is very much on the front burner for most people in Grand Junction and I’m glad to see people coming out despite the billions of dollars Netflix spent to keep people at home,” Niederkruger said.