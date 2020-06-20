Juneteenth, the day when the outlawing of slavery was finally completed in the United States in 1865, has been gaining more attention and recognition around the nation amid renewed mainstream focus on racial injustice.
The Western Slope was no exception in embracing the historical value of July 19.
Right and Wrong (RAW), a recently formed anti-racism coalition based in Grand Junction, hosted a Juneteenth Education and Celebration event at Lincoln Park for more than two hours Friday evening. The event featured educational tables, food and drinks, and a pinch of Cupid Shuffling.
“For the Black community, mainstream, it’s a celebration for our independence,” said local activist Jay Freeman. “The Emancipation Proclamation was signed, but today, on this day, way back when the slaves in Texas actually found out they were free and had been for 2½ years. It was just a day they finally got the confirmation that they’re free. It’s very symbolic for the community considering all we’ve been through, originally coming from kings and queens to a period of slavery to now trying to find our place in this world.”
A number of local government leaders from across the valley spoke, including elected officials from the county and city levels as well as District 51 officials. Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker also addressed the crowd, lauding the peaceful nature of local protests and again voicing his concerns about policing in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“We need to listen if we’re going to get through this and get better as a community,” he said.
Grand Junction City Council Member Anna Stout gave an update on a task force effort by city leaders and community organizers to address racial concerns in the region.
“The idea is for our steering committee to identify the systems that are ill, the systems that need to be cured,” she said.
Hundreds of locals partook in the festivities, with many on picnic blankets and bringing some of their own food. When they weren’t seated (or dancing as one large group to the 2007 Cupid dance anthem “Cupid Shuffle”), they were drifting between all the tables, each providing information on Black history in America.
One tent featured the 1925 Langston Hughes poem “I, Too, Sing America,” a poem about Black Americans’ struggle for acceptance during the Jim Crow era.
One table was dedicated to notable lynching incidents, such as the 1955 death of 14-year-old Emmett Till and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, which ended 31 years of prosperity for a region of town that was known as “Black Wall Street,” which featured 600 businesses, 21 churches and restaurants, 30 grocery stores, and two movie theaters, as well its own hospital, bank, post office, libraries and bus system.
After the massacre, all 10,000 residents were left homeless and many were killed. The table also featured information on the 1960 Greensboro sit-ins.
Another table featured information on the Red Summer of 1919, in which white supremacist terrorists antagonized Black Americans across the country in the autumn, with special attention paid to the racism faced by black veterans who served the country in World War I.
Three significant court cases in America’s racial history are delved into at a different station: Dred Scott v. Sanford (1857), Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) and Brown v. Board of Education (1954). Another legal case that’s highlighted is the 1931 ordeal of the Scottsboro Boys, nine Black teenagers in Alabama who were falsely accused of raping a white woman. Though the case ultimately led to national trial reform, all but two served prison sentences. The same table featured information on the Montgomery Bus Boycotts that took place for a year, sparked by Rosa Park’s arrest.
Information was provided on the Haitian Revolution, Ona Judge (George Washington’s slave who successfully escaped Mount Vernon), Fredrick Douglass and the Black Panther founders.
“It means a lot (to see so many people show up),” Freeman said. “It shows that they’re willing to take the first step in this whole thing, which is educational. You can go after laws and all that kind of stuff, but it starts with education. I’m glad to see a bunch of kids out here, Black and white, Mexican, etc., who are willing to open up their minds, even at very young age. Maybe even their parents need to get some accurate information and some understanding to develop a respect for the culture.”
Freeman also praised the community’s response as a whole to activists’ efforts, though he said it’s still “a work in progress.”
“The community members? It’s going great,” Freeman said. “In terms of people in power? Not so great, but it’s a work in progress. You can’t expect success overnight. But in terms of the community members who I shop with, who I brush shoulders with every day, they’re doing awesome. They’re out here learning, soaking it up and they’re actually respecting what we have going on. I can’t ask for anything more from them.”