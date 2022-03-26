The excitement could be seen and heard.
“I’m climbing like a spider!” exclaimed Grand Valley Adaptive Climbing Club (GVACC) participant Lucy Robinson as she tried to make her way to the top of the climbing wall.
A number of participants took to that climbing wall on Thursday during the club’s first gathering since the COVID pandemic began two years ago. The club and Grand Valley Climbing are located at 611 25 Rd in Grand Junction.
Cody Gordon, 24, was born with spina bifida, a rare disease where a baby’s spinal cord fails to develop or close properly. Gordon said he enjoyed attending the club in the past and looked for updates on websites about the club often, looking forward to the day the club could resume.
“I’ve been excited for the club to come back,” Gordon said. “I just really enjoying doing things others might not think I could do. I really enjoy climbing. I have a fear of heights, so this pushes me to get rid of that.”
Karen Huber said Cody has had a very positive affect on their son Nick, who is deaf and nonverbal.
“He (Nick) loves Cody. He (Nick) doesn’t get a lot of exercise but he loves this.”
Franz Huber added that he feels the club is a great opportunity for their son who struggles walking. Nick didn’t take to wall climbing until they moved here from Denver.
Kevin Kiefer volunteers at the club.
“It’s rewarding in that I enjoy climbing and enjoy helping others learn the skill,” he said. “Indoor climbing is conducive to learning because it’s a safer environment.”
Karen Kiefer attended the event to show support to her former students.
“I taught adaptive physical education for 20 years for the school district here and a lot of the athletes climbing tonight are past students,” she said. “I enjoy seeing everybody, taking pictures and being a part of things.”
Spencer Campbell, 22, said he missed the club’s meetings the last two years, but was pleased to say he climbed all the way up and touched the final carabiner.
Campbell said climbing is special to him and he has fond memories of climbing with his cousin Kyle Muhr in the past.
Volunteer Jordyn Madsen said, “It brings me so much joy to see folks of all walks of life to be able to enjoy climbing.”
Grand Junction City Councilman Abe Herman became the volunteer club facilitator in 2018 after relocating from Denver, but said the club had been in existence before that. Herman brought experience with him. He worked with others in adaptive climbing on the Front Range through organizations including the National Sports Center for the Disabled, Climbing for Life, Adaptive Adventures and Autism Climbs.
Herman said the club is for individuals who can’t climb without some assistance or peer support. He gave examples of individuals who might benefit from attending the club: visual/hearing impaired persons, stroke victims, individuals with limited mobility, and people with autism.
“I’m really excited about being able to offer it again,” Herman said. “There’s a big need in our community especially for kids with disabilities and veterans to have positive activities and community. Volunteering and making other people’s lives better in a real direct way is incredibly rewarding.”