Playing outside is an important part of growing up — there’s a wealth of evidence that time spent outdoors increases resiliency, promotes mental health and teaches children skills that will help them grow into happy and healthy adults.
If your child has a disability, though, it can be challenging to find outdoor activities that are accessible to their needs, especially group activities that allow opportunities for important social connections and peer support.
We are fortunate to have a number of organizations serving the Grand Junction area that specialize in affordable activities for kids with disabilities and their families.
This is not an exhaustive list. As you get involved with the local community of adaptive athletes, you’ll find many more opportunities beyond those listed below. Here are a few places to start:
Colorado Discover Ability (CDA) is a well-known local nonprofit that specializes in year-round adaptive outdoor recreation programs.
In summer, it organizes rafting trips, cycling and summer camps that are accessible to all.
In winter, it pivots to adaptive snow sports with well-qualified instructors who can teach kids to use a sit ski, ski with a vision impairment and many other types of adaptive snow sports.
Information is available at cdagj.org, and Colorado Discover Ability also has numerous volunteer opportunities available if you’d like to help out.
Ever heard of hippotherapy?
No, there are no hippos involved — it’s actually therapeutic horseback riding, and local organization Harmony Acres Equestrian Center of Loma offers this service to both children and adults with disabilities.
The programs have specially trained instructors and well-trained horses, along with a team of volunteers to work with individuals to target goals that improve physical movements and development, speech, emotional/behavioral regulation, core strength, and mood.
Services are offered on a sliding fee scale, with the goal of making this recreation/therapy available to all who might need it.
Visit harmonyacresec.org to learn more.
Other local providers include Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center in Fruita (gvequineassistedlearningcenter.org), Metaphorse in Montrose (metaphorse.com), Dare to Dream in Delta County (daretodreamincorporated.com), and 4 Leg Adventures in Delta County (4legadventures.com).
Sports are an important part of growing up for a lot of kids, and the social skills and support received through team sports can help your children grow into well-rounded adults.
Our local Challenger Baseball team makes the sport of baseball accessible to ages 8 to 18 (or up to 21 if still enrolled in school) with any type of developmental or physical disability.
They also get to hang out with the Junior College players once a year, which is a big deal for the baseball fans!
Find out more at challengerbaseball.net
If you’re looking for an adventurous (but safe!) activity, check out the Grand Valley Adaptive Climbing Club.
Accessible to children and adults of all abilities, this climbing program is prepared with the equipment and expertise necessary to get anyone to the top of the climbing wall.
While the events take place indoors, once you and your child are more comfortable with climbing, you can pursue outdoor climbing programs through other organizations.
One of those is Adaptive Adventures, which usually organizes at least one ice climbing trip each year in Ouray.
The club typically meets on the third Thursday of every month at the Grand Valley Climbing gym on 25 Road.
The schedule can fluctuate—check the Facebook page for the exact date each month: facebook.com/GrandValleyAdaptiveClimbingClub
Regardless of the type of activities your children are interested in, we’re very lucky to have a lot of organizations doing great work in our community to make athletics and the outdoors available to every kid of any ability level.
Take advantage of all that’s offered, and help your kids grow into happy and healthy adults surrounded by a network of their peers.
n
Abram Herman is a board member of the Friends of Youth and Nature, a nonprofit organization that promotes opportunities for youth and families to get outside, experience outdoor activities and explore nature.
Herman is also a Grand Junction City Council member.
Follow our outdoor news blog and receive monthly tips on connecting your children to nature. Visit www.friendsofyouthandnature.org.