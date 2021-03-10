A group of education advocates are working to put a measure on this year’s ballot designed to enhance out-of-school learning opportunities to help youth do better in school.
The idea, which would be funded by a 5% increase in the state’s taxes on recreational marijuana, would provide free funding for such things as tutors, special technical training or learning English or some other foreign language.
The measure would create the Colorado Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program, which also would provide for a replacement to curricula that some school districts have stopped offering because of budgetary shortfalls, such as music, dance and the arts.
A bipartisan group of supporters said it will help students from low-income families and rural areas get the education they deserve that more wealthier families already can afford for their children.
“For a generation, Colorado has struggled to close the education gap between the rich and poor, between those attending high performing schools and those not, between those who have access to tutors, technology and other out-of-school tools, and those for whom even a little help with homework feels like a world away,” said Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora.
“Many of the top-performing students in top-performing high schools that will attend top colleges and universities have benefited from a tutor in math or science, specialized preparation for the ACT or SAT, or a writing coach,” added Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs. “We want this same advantage for every single student in Colorado (and) this ballot measure would provide it.”
The tax increase partially paying for the program is expected to raise about $150 million a year. If approved, it would increase the state’s sales tax on recreational marijuana from 15% to 20%. Other funds would come from royalties and leases on state public school lands.
While the recreational marijuana industry hasn’t formally taken a position, some cannabis retailers are getting a bit tired of people looking to it as a “piggy bank” to pay for special programs, saying that could lead to an increased black market.
“It’s important that we maintain cannabis tax rates that won’t empower the black market,” said Peter Marcus, spokesman for Terrapin Care Station, a Boulder-based national cannabis company that has six stores on the Front Range.
“As some point, we’re going to wake a dormant black market if we continue to tax cannabis consumers to fix local and state budget holes,” Marcus added.
Under the program, qualifying students could get at least $1,500 a year to pay for the help they need.
Those who already are working as tutors or providing other out-of-school educational services would have to be certified by the state to serve students who receive that funding, and teachers in all school districts could be pre-certified to work as providers in their spare time.
“There’s a large but informal infrastructure of private and nonprofit organizations already providing this kind of out-of-school support at the neighborhood and community level,” said Tony Lewis, president of the Donnell-Kay Foundation, a leading education advocacy nonprofit group. “The goal of the LEAP program is to give this educational and enrichment infrastructure even more scale, to create an army of out-of-school educators who are just a phone call or a click away.”