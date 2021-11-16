The 21st Judicial District Court heard testimony from law enforcement officers and admitted body camera footage and the arrest affidavit into evidence in the case of Jason Unangst at a preliminary hearing Monday.
Unangst, who was arrested by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office after being shot by deputy Jason Bailey on March 7 on charges of attempted murder, assault and arson, among others, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday.
According to the arrest affidavit and testimony from Grand Junction Police officers and Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies, Unangst setting his girlfriend on fire before holding a knife to her neck and spraying lighter fluid on law enforcement officers.
The Grand Junction Police Department led the Critical Incident Response Team’s investigation into the shooting of Unangst, and it determined Bailey wouldn’t face charges.
One of two arson charges against Unangst was dismissed by the prosecution.
The arrest affidavit was admitted into evidence over the objections of Unangst’s attorneys, who argued the affidavit contained too much hearsay from the victim.
The affidavit was determined to have an appropriate amount of hearsay.
Bailey’s body camera footage, which was also admitted into evidence, showed Mesa County Sheriff deputies entering a residence, where Unangst and a female were in the master bathroom.
Portions of other officers’ body camera footage were also admitted into evidence but not played at the hearing.
Bailey testified a hand reached around the door and squirted or pored something on him and other deputies. He said he smelled something combustible.
The video shows deputies opening the door to the bathroom and finding Unangst and a female in the bathtub. Bailey then shot Unangst twice, according to the video.
GJPD detective Charles Rojo testified regarding an interview he conducted with the victim at the Anschutz Medical Center Burn Unit in Aurora.
According to the affidavit, the victim suffered 2nd-3rd degree burns on about 20% of her body.
She also had what appeared to be defensive knife wounds, Rojo said.
Rojo said during the interview the victim didn’t seem to be hiding anything or protecting Unangst.
He said the victim told him Unangst poured lighter fluid on her while they were in the residence and lit her on fire, and pulled her back when she tried to go into the bathroom to put the fire out.
Rojo said the victim told him she wrapped herself in the shower curtain and Unangst tried to unwrap it, and she was able to put the fire out with water in the bathtub.
Rojo testified the victim told him Unangst hears voices and is on medication for ADHD, bipolar disorder and depression.
An arraignment has been scheduled for Jan. 20.
The prosecution argued there is more than enough evidence for the charges for the case to go to trial.
Unangst’s attorneys said they needed time to investigate and determine what kind of not guilty plea Unangst was going to enter.