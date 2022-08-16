The arrest affidavit for the alleged murder on July 25 near the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue suggests the crime arose from a family disagreement.
Armando Gonzalez-Gallegos, 20, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with the murder of his stepfather, 54-year-old Jose Martinez-Chaparro, as well as tampering and theft, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. on July 25 after two of Martinez-Chaparro’s coworkers found his body while going to pick him up from work.
According to the arrest affidavit, police had responded to the area a few hours earlier for a report of shots being fired, but hadn’t found anything.
According to police, Martinez-Chaparro had what appeared to be a gunshot wound on the right side of his torso. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police found a spent cartridge in the residence, as well as several non-fired bullets. They also said that Martinez-Chaparro’s cell- phone and wallet were missing.
The disagreement stemmed from an alleged video, in which Martinez-Chaparro threatened Gonzalez-Gallegos’s mother, according to the affidavit. The alleged video has not been found by police.
Police said an eyewitness located through phone records saw Gonzalez-Gallegos shoot Martinez-Chaparro in the chest before the witness fled, and heard two more gunshots as he was running away.
The witness told police he and Gonzalez-Gallegos went to Martinez-Chaparro’s apartment so Gonzalez-Gallegos and Martinez-Chaparro could talk about some issues they were having.
According to the affidavit, the witness told police when they arrived, Martinez-Chaparro opened the door holding a gun, which he then unloaded and let Gonzalez-Gallegos look at and hold.
Martinez-Chaparro put the gun on top of the refrigerator and went to the bathroom, the witness told police, which is when Gonzalez-Gallegos grabbed the gun.
The witness said he didn’t see who loaded the gun or when they did it.
When Martinez-Chaparro came out of the bathroom, he saw Gonzalez-Gallegos holding the gun, and sat down and continued talking.
Then, the witness said, Gonzalez-Gallegos shot Martinez-Chaparro. Gonzalez-Gallegos told the witness something to the effect of the gun had slipped.
The witness said that Gonzalez-Gallegos said that the gun had jammed and he was trying to fix it, which is when the witness fled the scene.
Gonzalez-Gallegos is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 28.