Affidavit describes mental state of man shot by Grand Junction Police

Law enforcement from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol and Grand Junction Police Department responded to a domestic violence call later Tuesday morning. A suspect was shot during the incident.
A man who was shot by Grand Junction Police Department officers near the Red Roof Inn last Tuesday was suicidal, according to the arrest affidavit.
Joseph Mendez, 28, survived his wounds and is due in court Wednesday.
Officers were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn near the Interstate 70 interchange in western Grand Junction last Tuesday morning and were told he had been frequently contacting his ex-wife via phone, had a gun he had stolen from her and was suicidal.
The ex-wife has a protection order against Mendez, according to the affidavit, and his contacting her constituted a violation of that order.
After officers contacted Mendez at the motel, he fled on foot, police said.
Police chased Mendez for about a quarter-mile into a field northeast of the Red Roof Inn, the affidavit states.
Police said Mendez then held a gun to his head and did not comply with officers’ demands when they ordered him to drop the gun.
“Multiple officers’ accounts of of the event revealed concerns for citizens in the area where the male was walking,” the affidavit stated. “Those concerns were great enough he was ultimately shot by a GJPD officer due to his threat to nearby citizens and officers.”
According to the affidavit, a Colorado State Patrol trooper who also responded to the incident said police officers fired shots while at the Red Roof Inn.
The affidavit also states the trooper noted Mendez was “waving” the gun around, but not pointing it at officers.
The officers who shot Mendez, Micah Conrads and Joey Gonzalez, are on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Another investigation into criminal charges is underway by the Critical Incident Response Team, which is made up of local law enforcement agencies and the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. It reviews all police shootings for criminal charges. That determination will ultimately be made by the District Attorney’s Office.
Mendez is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond and is charged with felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and several misdemeanor charges, as well as charges from previous cases.
After Mendez was shot, he was taken to a hospital for treatment, then transported to the Mesa County jail.
No information has been released on the wounds Mendez suffered.