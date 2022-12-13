Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Affidavit describes mental state of man shot by Grand Junction Police

Affidavit describes mental state of man shot by Grand Junction Police

A man who was shot by Grand Junction Police Department officers near the Red Roof Inn last Tuesday was suicidal, according to the arrest affidavit.

Joseph Mendez, 28, survived his wounds and is due in court Wednesday.

Joseph Mendez

Joseph Mendez
120622 Red Roof Inn Crime Scene

Law enforcement from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol and Grand Junction Police Department responded to a domestic violence call later Tuesday morning. A suspect was shot during the incident.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred