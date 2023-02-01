The arrest affidavit for a man shot by a Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy last week states the deputy believed the man was trying to run him over in the parking lot of the Carl’s Jr. on North Avenue.
Emilio Cordova, 24, sustained a gunshot wound in the shoulder on Jan. 24. He was booked into the Mesa County Jail after being released from the hospital.
Police said the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Cordova, who had active warrants out for his arrest, and tracked him from a residence in Clifton to the Carl’s Jr.
According to the affidavit, deputies attempted a traffic stop while the car was parked in the Carl’s Jr. parking lot, and Cordova, who was in the passenger’s seat, pushed the driver out of the vehicle and got into the driver’s seat.
Cordova then crashed the vehicle into the drive-thru menu and ordering intercom, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Cordova drove the vehicle toward where deputy Devrin Sandell was positioned and revved the engine.
The affidavit states Sandell tried to run away from the vehicle, but did not believe he had enough time to get away, so he fired his weapon at Cordova in the vehicle.
After that, the vehicle drove over a sidewalk and landscaping before crashing into another vehicle in the parking lot, the affidavit states.
The affidavit states Sandell believed Cordova was trying to murder him by running him over or pinning him against a concrete wall, and he expected to die while running away from the vehicle.
The Critical Incident Response Team, made up of local law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office, is conducting an investigation, led by the Grand Junction Police Department, to determine whether criminal charges might be filed against Sandell, who is on administrative leave pending a separate internal investigation.
Cordova is being held at the Mesa County jail on a number of charges, including vehicular assault and assault on a police officer.