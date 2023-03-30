A Grand Junction man suspected of making threats against his ex-girlfriend led police on a chase through Grand Junction that topped 90 miles per hour, according to the arrest affidavit.
Dominique Digregorio, 27, was arrested Monday after a standoff with law enforcement at the Linden Pointe Apartments in Orchard Mesa.
Police had been searching for Digregorio since March 26, after his ex-girlfriend reported he had been making threats to her. He was found by police at her home early Monday morning and fled, prompting the chase, according to the affidavit.
Police said during the chase two patrol vehicles were damaged.
“As deputies attempted to P.I.T. Dominique, Dominique purposely swerved into a patrol vehicle causing the two vehicles to collide,” the affidavit states. “Dominique then slammed on his brakes causing another vehicle collision at 28½ and North.”
A P.I.T. (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver is a technique used by law enforcement in which the front of a patrol car makes contact with the fleeing vehicle’s rear wheel area, and pushes to make the vehicle lose control.
Police lost track of Digregorio after he turned off his headlights, according to the affidavit, but later located him at Linden Pointe, where he was arrested following a standoff with law enforcement.
Because of the threats, the victim and numerous family members were evacuated.
Digregorio is being held at the Mesa County Jail on two $250,000 cash bonds, and is charged with vehicular eluding, felony menacing, harassment and domestic violence. He is scheduled in court April 5.