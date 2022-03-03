Among Mesa County Valley School District 51’s chief missions in addressing its various challenges is retaining quality teachers and attracting them to the Western Slope in the first place.
Some teachers leave the district for opportunities in other counties. Some candidates for teaching jobs weigh the cons of the school system or region and opt for other opportunities.
The COVID-19 pandemic has especially revealed how thin the district’s resources for ensuring that every classroom has a teacher can be, with central office employees often having to step in and teach because substitutes weren’t available.
Another factor that could be attributed to the district’s daunting task of bolstering its teaching numbers is a lack of affordable housing.
That’s why the District 51 Board of Education recently unanimously approved the formation of the D51 Affordable Homeownership Program Committee, which will examine options to provide affordable housing for district staff as an incentive for teachers to move to the Grand Valley and stay here.
The program is being co-led by George Rau, whose involvement with local charter schools includes sitting on the board of directors for three of them, and former school board member Tom Parrish.
“When I became concerned about this affordable housing issue for teachers, I asked Tom if he was interested and he was very interested, so we decided to make it happen and put together a program,” Rau said. “We’re putting together a subcommittee to make an affordable home ownership program — it’s not a rental program; it’s an ownership program — where teachers can get into their own homes so that, in 10 years, 20 years into the future, they’ll be able to live in the community they teach in.”
The seven-member committee’s first official meeting is today. The committee will expand to add members with particular areas of expertise as it continues to gather information.
Rau and Parrish are hopeful that their final report for the board will be ready in roughly three months.
Rau was once a real estate broker in Vermont and has lived in the Grand Valley for more than 22 years, so he has insight into how to investigate options, where to acquire information and who to talk to.
“A couple of years ago, I helped a young couple in their 20s get their first house and it cost them about $165,000. That same house now is about $260,000,” Rau said.
The main problem is that salaries are not keeping pace with rising home costs.
“What’s happening in Grand Junction is the salaries are going up maybe 3% a year while the real estate, over the last three years, has probably averaged about 10%. Tom and I are very worried that, in the near future, it will go from being a difficult market to being a crisis from the point of view of affordability for school teachers.”
PUTTING A PLAN TOGETHER
The Affordable Homeownership Program Committee’s hope is to have a plan approved by the board to ultimately establish a new group to build affordable housing units for district staff and place covenants on the properties to ensure that their prices don’t increase and that they’ll always be occupied by district staff as intended.
Rau said that the possibility exists that the city or district will assist in some financial capacity when the time to build this affordable housing arises but that there are a number of ways to keep building costs down “other than making it a cheap piece of real estate.”
“We will build affordable units and then we’ll put covenants on the property so that when they get re-sold, they’ll have to be sold to teachers, and there will be some type of cap on appreciation to keep them affordable so when they get resold 10, 20 years down the road, 30 years down the road, they go to another teacher and the price is affordable for the next teacher,” he said.
The most complex element of the committee’s mission is all of the entities it must coordinate with to establish any future plan. Rau said there’s a list of roughly 30 questions that the committee must have answers to in order to proceed.
“Will it be for all the staff at District 51 or only the educational staff,” Rau asked. “Will it have an income cap where people who earn too much money aren’t eligible for the program? Are we building single-family townhouses or duplexes? How big are the units we’re going to build? What land do we use since the school district has a lot of different sites that might be usable? Can we help with second mortgages in some fashion so people don’t have to have as much of a down payment?”
RESORT AREAS MODELS
Fortunately, Rau, Parrish and company don’t have to reinvent the wheel with this concept. Vail, Summit County and Crested Butte were cited by Rau as having implemented home ownership programs for teachers.
“Normally, the ski areas where real estate went crazy have already done things along this line to keep locals living in their communities. Otherwise, they couldn’t live where they work,” Rau said. “We can borrow the best ideas from these various places to put our program together.”
Rau said that one of his driving motivations to form the subcommittee was that he only believes having high-quality teachers across the board — and, by proxy, enough appeal to bring these teachers into the fold at all — can help improve students’ performance.
“When I came down here, I found out our school district down here was deeply flawed,” he said. “Only about 35% of the kids read and do math at grade level. Here’s another statistic that blew me away when I found it out: a third of the kids who go from Junction high schools to (Colorado) Mesa (University) have to do remedial work before they can take normal courses.”