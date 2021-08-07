A large affordable housing development is going to get a major facelift next year, and the city of Grand Junction has offered its support.
The City Council approved the allocation of a $3.6 million tax exempt bond to the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority in support of a Treadstone Companies and Monfric Development project to renovate Monument Ridge Townhomes, a Section 8 housing development on Orchard Mesa, south of U.S. Highway 50 off Linden Avenue.
The bonds are not issued by the city itself. It’s not city debt, but rather an allocation from the state that the city can assign to certain eligible projects.
“Each year the state allocates the authority to issue tax exempt private activity bonds, or PABs, directly to local governments whose population warrants an allocation of $1 million or more,” Grand Junction Finance Director Jodi Welch said. “PABs may be used for housing projects and certain types of eligible development, for example light manufacturing, and the PABs can be issued by the city on behalf of a qualified project or allocation can be assigned to another issuing entity.”
Mesa County also approved $3.9 million in PABs to support the project, but did not grant the developers’ full request. As a result, they will request another allocation of PABs from the county next year or will have to seek another financing source. In total they are seeking around $10 million in PABs from the city and county combined.
“It’s not very often that we have money that doesn’t come out of city coffers that we’re able to assign to a project to add this kind of value and this kind of long term benefit to our community,” Council Member Anna Stout said. “So I just think we’re really fortunate to have access to this and to have a project that is eligible for this that we can assign this to.”
A Federal Housing and Urban Development Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment contract covers all 166 units in Monument Ridge and covers the gap between what residents can pay at 30% of their income and market rental rates, according to the staff report presented to the City Council. The proposed project would rehabilitate those units and keep them as Section 8 housing for the next 30 years.
“We’re in the middle of trying to identify how to create more affordable housing in our community,” Council Member Randall Reitz said. “I think one of the first steps we should always take is to maintain the quality of the housing we already have.”
Court Allen with Treadstone Companies thanked the council for its support and said the project will invest a significant amount into preserving a sizable amount of affordable housing in the community.
The council voted unanimously in favor of allocating the PABs in support of the project. The renovations are expected to begin next spring and conclude in late 2023.