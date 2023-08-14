Plateau Valley School is hoping to modernize its campus with a new school building after receiving a sizable grant. What happens next all comes down to voters the school district in November.

Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST Grant (Building Excellent Schools Today) from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The district’s superintendent and school’s principal, Trevor Long, said the next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.

