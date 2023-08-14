Plateau Valley School houses K-12 education for those in around Collbran, surrounded by various mountainous hills for a true rural valley feel, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Plateau Valley School houses K-12 education for those in around Collbran, surrounded by various mountainous hills for a true rural valley feel, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Plateau Valley School has one of the more unique football and sports venues in the Western Slope, surrounded by mountainous hills with a bright white “PV” logo overlooking the field, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Plateau Valley School houses K-12 education for those in around Collbran, surrounded by various mountainous hills for a true rural valley feel, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Plateau Valley School houses K-12 education for those in around Collbran, surrounded by various mountainous hills for a true rural valley feel, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Colorado state and American flags hang inside a classroom in the Plateau Valley School, where k-12 education is held for those in and around Collbran on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Colorado state and American flags hang inside a classroom in the Plateau Valley School, where k-12 education is held for those in and around Collbran on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Plateau Valley School houses K-12 education for those in around Collbran, surrounded by various mountainous hills for a true rural valley feel, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Plateau Valley School has one of the more unique football and sports venues in the Western Slope, with a bright white “PV” logo overlooking the field from a nearby hill, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Plateau Valley School gears up for another school year with a cowboy nation sign hanging in one of the main hallways, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Plateau Valley School houses K-12 education for those in around Collbran, surrounded by various mountainous hills for a true rural valley feel, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Plateau Valley School houses K-12 education for those in around Collbran, surrounded by various mountainous hills for a true rural valley feel, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Plateau Valley School has one of the more unique football and sports venues in the Western Slope, surrounded by mountainous hills with a bright white “PV” logo overlooking the field, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Plateau Valley School houses K-12 education for those in around Collbran, surrounded by various mountainous hills for a true rural valley feel, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Plateau Valley School houses K-12 education for those in around Collbran, surrounded by various mountainous hills for a true rural valley feel, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Colorado state and American flags hang inside a classroom in the Plateau Valley School, where k-12 education is held for those in and around Collbran on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Colorado state and American flags hang inside a classroom in the Plateau Valley School, where k-12 education is held for those in and around Collbran on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Plateau Valley School houses K-12 education for those in around Collbran, surrounded by various mountainous hills for a true rural valley feel, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Plateau Valley School has one of the more unique football and sports venues in the Western Slope, with a bright white “PV” logo overlooking the field from a nearby hill, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Plateau Valley School gears up for another school year with a cowboy nation sign hanging in one of the main hallways, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.
Plateau Valley School is hoping to modernize its campus with a new school building after receiving a sizable grant. What happens next all comes down to voters the school district in November.
Plateau Valley School District No. 50 received a $26.6 million BEST Grant (Building Excellent Schools Today) from the Colorado Department of Education in May to go toward a new K-12 school facility to replace its current facility, which was built in 1959. The district’s superintendent and school’s principal, Trevor Long, said the next step is for voters to approve a $40 million bond, which would give the district the green light to accept the BEST Grant and begin the $66 million project.