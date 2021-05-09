Prom is a rite of passage.
Finding the right dress or tuxedo, getting together with friends for dinner and photos, and the dance itself. It’s something students have to look forward to every year. But last year was different. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the high school staple was canceled for School District 51 juniors and seniors.
That gave this year’s dance an added importance for Ashleigh Orton and Silvia Vasquez, both 16. Both helped plan Palisade High School’s prom and, on Saturday at Las Colonias Amphitheatre, the culmination of months of work amid uncertainty finally arrived.
“I’m glad we’re able to have a dance. At the beginning of the year, we were told that prom wasn’t approved yet, but we have to plan as if it was going to happen,” Orton said. “We kept worrying that all of our planning was going to be for nothing, but I’m excited that our effort has gone to something. I’m just happy we all get to see the final product.”
The juniors in Palisade’s Student Council class began planning last July, before the district announced it would start in-person learning at the school.
As they planned prom, the Student Council also put together what they called a “color” dance, where students wore white shirts and danced in colored powder, in lieu of another event — homecoming.
That dance, at the Palisade football field, was the only one Palisade had all year. Meanwhile, prom loomed months away and much work was needed, along with some luck.
“Planning was difficult when we went virtual to end the first semester. It was difficult to coordinate with everyone since we were at home and not able to meet with each other,” Orton said. “We had our mini-committees. One person would get the food truck, another would get the DJ, but it was tough to keep each other up to date with what we were doing.”
The students struggled to find a venue, too. Indoor spaces either wouldn’t be able to host them with capacity restrictions or didn’t want to run the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak, Orton said. A member of the Student Council had a connection with Las Colonias and was able to iron out a deal.
All of the kinks added to the students’ desire to put on a dance to remember.
“It’s worth the stress because everyone is having fun,” Vasquez said. “You had fun planning it, and it’s nice to see everything put together. The seniors will remember it for the rest of their lives, too.”
It soon became clear that prom was going to happen, but with the stipulation that only students from that school could attend. So if a Grand Junction High School senior was dating a Fruita Monument High School junior, they wouldn’t be able to attend each other’s dance. Students lobbied for a change, and the district rolled back that restriction in April. Students would still be required to masks, and all four dances had to be outside.
“But even after hearing that, we weren’t sure it would happen,” Orton said. “We didn’t know what level Mesa County was going to be at. We’ve been trained for uncertainty this year.”
Not long after the restrictions rolled back, Palisade’s Student Council announced the prom details and theme — “Memories in Milan,” in honor of Milan Fashion Week — with a two-minute Instagram video. In it, boys and girls from Student Council dressed for the occasion with dresses and tuxes from Pinque’s Boutique. Then, they strutted down a red carpet outside of the high school to Madonna’s song “Vogue.”
Dave Carlo, Student Council adviser at Palisade, has overseen plenty of proms in his nearly 20-year tenure at the school. He was impressed by the student’s resiliency and graciousness for the district’s help.
“They deserve something normal after a year like this. Prom means different things to different people. I was never into it. But my son, who went to Caprock Academy, went to it with the woman he married a week and a half ago,” Carlo said. “And (Superintendent) Diana Sirko is the real unsung hero in all of this. People have said some nasty things to her, and she has kept championing for the students.”
On Saturday, Orton said she had to wake up about 7 a.m. — a reality that she wasn’t too excited for — to go to cheer tryouts and then get her hair styled. As class president, she then had to make sure everything was set up properly before going to take photos and grab dinner with her friends.
Vasquez said she had to wake up at 6:30 a.m. She was in charge of royalty, so she had to get bouquets of flowers, get her hair done, then help the underclassmen decorate the bathrooms.
But both agreed that their hard work would pay off as they dance under the stars at Las Colonias Amphitheater and finally have the chance to embrace something normal.
“For some people, this is one of the biggest days of their lives,” Vasquez said. “And I love to have the opportunity to plan that for them.”