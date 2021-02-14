Last summer’s protests over racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death led to debates, discussions and divisions that were felt nationwide. Colorado’s Western Slope was no exception.
In response to the national discussion that Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests and rallies sparked, some of the participants at marches in Grand Junction formed an anti-racism coalition called Right & Wrong, or RAW. Starting in June, RAW hosted numerous public — but socially distanced — events, from a “Vote for Black Lives” event in which people could register to vote to a Juneteenth cookout featuring tables with information about Black history and music and dancing.
Additionally, the group frequented Grand Junction City Council meetings and School District 51 meetings while forming a working relationship with Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker.
“I don’t think anybody’s sparked a conversation like that in the valley,” said Antonio Clark, one of the founders of RAW. “I’ve lived here since 2012 and I came back in 2015, and I think we did an amazing job of at least getting people to talk about it, whether it made them uncomfortable or not. It made people start to think about it and they had to choose a side. You couldn’t watch that (George Floyd) video and not choose a side. I think we did a really good job of bringing the issue to light and I think that’s the first step and that it’s made things better.
“I think we were really good in getting people to start thinking and start coping and facing these issues that are a problem in our country,” he said.
Since then, the public hasn’t heard much out of RAW. Many members had to fulfill other obligations in their lives.
Clark himself had other commitments to make, such as becoming a digital reporter for a local TV station. In addition to being a captain on the football team during his playing days, he also went to Colorado Mesa
University for communications.
But despite being down to a handful of people and not holding public events at the moment, RAW is still active, as is Clark. It’s just in a different manner than it was in the summer.
“I had kinda gotten out of the spotlight a little bit after the summer and then I started working in news, but I’ve stayed pretty vigilant working at it,” Clark said. “The police reform part of the task force, I’ve attended some meetings, so I’m pretty big into that. That’s kind of the one that sparked all of this. I think that’s the one that takes the most precedent at the moment. I’ve also been having talks with the new county commissioners, Cody Davis and Janet Rowland, and they’ve got a lot of good ideas. “I think they’re committed to really uniting the valley.”
After RAW spearheaded protests and anti-racist educational events, Grand Junction’s City Council approved a task force to address systemic biases in Mesa County, featuring Shoemaker, other members of local law enforcement, District 51 and CMU representatives and representatives of other groups.
That task force is still active, with fellow RAW founder Jay Freeman maintaining an active role in meeting with it.
WHEN IS TOO MUCH
While Clark is proud of the progress RAW helped achieve in leading discussions and protests in the summer, he believes the organization’s efforts are arguably more effective now than ever. He recognized that not only were the coalition’s public efforts deemed offensive to a portion of Mesa County residents — some of whom voiced opposition at ensuing City Council meetings — but also that the public at large could grow weary if the group maintained its intensity.
“For as much good as we did, I’m someone who tries to look at the full spectrum and not just my point of view, so I understand that we (angered) a whole lot of people,” Clark said. “That was never our intent. Once we started seeing the counter-protestors showing up with their guns and whatnot, it’s like, OK, is having these protests and marches really effective? Is this what we were striving for? No! We want the community to be united. That was our whole mission statement, to unite the community, to better it. So we thought going a little bit more private would be a lot better.
“I feel like we could have burnt out the town if we just stayed in their face, protesting every weekend. ”
Clark also cited the COVID-19 pandemic and its increased likelihood to spread in colder weather as reasons the small group has shifted its focus to attending meetings.
When the summer rolls around, Clark hopes more people will join RAW and that it can once again host events such as Juneteenth celebrations.
Until then, Clark and the few remaining members will continue to work for change, even if it’s out of the public eye and even if it requires patience.
“We got the town really excited for change, but change isn’t something that happens overnight,” Clark said. “These kinds of changes are going to take years. These institutions were built the way they are …. I feel like some people might be disappointed that we haven’t been as active, but for real change to happen, it’s going to take time.
“The work is still going on. We’re still at it. We’re not going anywhere and I’m not going anywhere. I’ll still be here to fight the good fight.”