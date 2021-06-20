The central part of Lincoln Park was transformed into a market of celebration, education and racial justice on Saturday.
Scores of people gathered there to celebrate Juneteenth, the now-federal holiday that honors the final Black men and women who were freed from slavery.
The event was organized by Black Citizens & Friends. Last year was the first official celebration in Grand Junction. Gone was the tension of 2020. In its place came celebration and education.
“We planned everything in just a week last year. This year, we had more time to plan, which I think allowed us to focus more on what we wanted to achieve,” said Elisa Love, board member of BCF. “Our theme this year is a step toward unity. We’re not there yet, but we’re a step closer.”
The holiday relates to when the last of the slaves in the United States were freed. The Emancipation Proclamation may have declared slaves free in the South in 1863, but communication disseminated slowly.
“It was its own world back then. The slaves didn’t know they were free,” said David Combs, president of BCF.
Union Gen. Gordon Granger delivered General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, that emancipated the people who had been robbed of their freedom. Juneteenth celebrates that day.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law Juneteenth as a federal holiday after a bill proclaiming the new holiday made its way through Congress with broad bi-partisan support.
Saturday’s celebration started at 4 p.m. There were 14 booths featuring local organizations such as the Grand Valley Anglers, School District 51 and the American Lutheran Church.
If you entered from the west, you were greeted by a pop up museum. It was a tent where signs hung that educated passersby on Black Americans and their history.
People were drawn to the signs, learning about the likes of Ida B. Wells, an influential Black woman journalist and staunch anti-lynching advocate, to Fred Hampton, the famous activist and a leader of the Black Panther Party in Chicago.
The signs were there to spark interest in Black history and inspire people to learn more by themselves.
John Dickey, Love’s cousin, learned something new himself after he read about the Scottsboro Boys. They were a group of Black teenagers in Scottsboro, Alabama, who faced sham trials after being falsely accused of sexual assault by white women in 1931.
Dickey thought it was great to see so many people from different walks of life attend Juneteenth. He and Love’s grandmother, Josephine Taylor Dickey — who was a revered community member in Grand Junction up to her death in 2016 — used to hold their own Juneteenth celebrations in a nearby barn.
“The people who are here today are the good Samaritans. They see injustice in the world and say, ‘We may not understand it but we recognize it,’ ” Dickey said. “The same thing was true for my grandmother in the 1960s during the civil rights movement about injustice. There were people saying the same negative things about Martin Luther King, Jr. that they’re saying now, claiming that he was a Communist and all this other stuff. It wasn’t until after he died that he was more revered. History tends to repeat itself and it seems people are learning.”
At 5:30 p.m., officials from throughout Mesa County delivered speeches and proclamations for Juneteenth. Proclamations were read to the crowd by Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis (who was joined by fellow commissioners Scott McInnis and Janet Rowland), Grand Junction City Council Member Abe Herman, Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai and District 51 Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill.
From Colorado Mesa University, student Salina Edwards and Ta’lor Jackson, coordinator of inclusivity and mentor Specialist, addressed the crowd about the importance of celebrating Juneteenth, but also recognizing racial injustices in America today.
Then, R-5 High School was given the first Josephine Taylor Dickey award, meant to recognize those who embody the same desire for community service that Love and Dickey’s grandmother did for 93 years.
The capstone of the second half of the event was a spoken word performance from licensed counselor Jymi Bond, who touched on loving and believing yourself and allowing that to grow into loving one’s community.
That message and the goal of unity is what organizers hope the community takes away from the second of what is sure to be many Juneteenth celebrations.
“I look out here and I see people from every gender, shade, race, religion and sexual orientation,” Combs said to the crowd on Saturday. “Not everyone knows about Juneteenth. And it took two years for slaves to be freed. But that’s what we want you to remember today — that it’s never too late to learn.”