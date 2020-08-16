Six years after trading the Colorado mountains with its moose and bear for Hawaii with its dolphins and humpback whales, Randy Hampton is back home in his near-native state, again working for the agency that manages the state’s parks and wildlife.
The public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northwest Region has no idea where his life will take him next, considering how the most recent chapters of his life have played out.
“If you had told me 15 years ago, ‘Hey Randy, you’re going to be in Hawaii,’ I would have told you you’re nuts,” he says.
Five years ago, living in Honolulu and working as a hypnotist, of all things, he never expected to be back today in Grand Junction, returned to a position he first was hired to fill in 2004. But Hampton, who is 51, says he wouldn’t trade any of the experiences he has had in life, and while he can only wonder about what the future might bring, that’s fine.
“It’s life. Don’t overthink it, don’t overcomplicate it. It’s just life, but it’s good,” Hampton says.
Though he’s a California native, his family moved to western Colorado when he was a few years old, and he grew up mostly in Grand Junction and Montrose. Then the oil shale bust hit in 1982, devastating the local economy, and Hampton and his family moved to Sacramento, California.
After high school, Hampton joined the Marine Corps, but a freak knee injury ended his time in the military a week before the end of boot camp. So Hampton moved to Montrose and while working, earned a social science degree at what was then Mesa State’s Montrose campus.
In 2000 he began what turned out to be a 10-year career in local radio, working first at KEKB, and then going to KNZZ as news director.
“Radio is the most fun you’ll ever have in a career, but it’s not the best thing for making a living,” said Hampton.
“Journalism is cool but it doesn’t pay,” he said, with perhaps a slight note of sympathy in his voice.
Hampton, who with his first wife was raising a child, went to work for a while as director of media relations at what’s now Colorado Mesa University. Soon afterward, he began that first stint with what was then the state Division of Wildlife.
Hampton admits he wasn’t outdoorsy at the time. He jokes that his friend, local radio personality Tom Sheldon, would tell him “you don’t do dirt.”
“Well, I do now,” Hampton said.
He was probably only on the job for a few weeks when Paul Creeden, the district wildlife manager in Fruita, called him to ask if he wanted to help with relocating a bear that was trapped after starting to raid a farmer’s melon field.
They arrived to find two loose cubs there as well. Creeden tranquilized them and they ran up a tree, after which he handed Hampton two corners of a tarp so they could catch the cubs once the tranquilizer kicked in and each of them fell.
“I’m sitting there, the guy that doesn’t do dirt, with these bear cubs that were the size of a small puppy dog, and I’m like, ‘holy cow, this is my life. Incredible,’ ” he said.
Only some six months into his new job, Hampton was part of a contingent that went to Utah where crews used helicopters and nets to trap moose and put them in trailers for later release on the Grand Mesa
“It was spectacular,” Hampton fondly recalls.
Hampton was divorced in 2009. In 2010, at a meeting in Denver, he ran into Beverly Craddock, who had been director of marketing at what was then Mesa State when he worked there. They started dating and were married that same year.
Craddock worked for a Front Range school district. Hampton had risen to become statewide communications manager for the Division of Wildlife, and then for the newly formed Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). He found his changing job duties to be stressful, and his wife was laid off from her job. At the same time, Craddock had become interested in the field of hypnotherapy, the use of hypnotism for treating things such as weight management. And then the opportunity arose for her to buy a hypnotherapy center in Honolulu.
The couple made their big move and Hampton helped Craddock out with her endeavor. He became certified himself as a hypnotist, after already having used it long ago to quit smoking, and later to deal with cluster headaches he had been experiencing.
The two also wrote a relationship book together, “The Couples Rulebook.”
“We were very, very successful and life was good,” said Hampton, still relishing his memories of swimming among marine life and sitting on a beach soaking in endless sunsets.
But the two also were Coloradans at heart. Craddock had grown up on a ranch in Ouray County, where her dad was a longtime county commissioner there.
Colorado “always felt like home and Hawaii always felt like this cool adventure,” Hampton said.
With his parents aging, Hampton felt a need to return to Colorado. He was hired to fill his old job after its latest occupant, Mike Porras, left for another career.
Back in Colorado, Craddock has been able to carry on with her work doing what Hampton describes as life coaching or hypno-coaching, working with clients locally and worldwide.
Meanwhile, Hampton is happy to be back and again part of Parks and Wildlife, an agency whose staff he describes as being like a family.
He is happy to again be able to “do dirt” in Colorado. These days he enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking and camping, and also boating with Craddock on favorite locales such as Lake Powell.
There’s no telling what the future may hold for Hampton, but he said he’s always considered himself a Renaissance man.
“I can move to Hawaii and be a hypnotist and enjoy it and fortunately be good at it,” he said.
“But it is good to be home, and CPW is home.”