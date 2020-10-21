Mary Cunningham long ago gave up hope of ever again seeing her son, Battlement Mesa resident Paul Cunningham Hodgden.
But she still hopes for some sort of closure, the kind that would come from finding out what happened to him. Those hopes have gotten a boost thanks to a new effort the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has launched to seek tips, including anonymous ones, in the case.
Hodgden, also known as Paul Cunningham or C4, the name he used as a hip-hop artist, disappeared after he allegedly assaulted a man at Shommy’s Restaurant in Parachute on Feb. 19, 2012. He was 26 at the time.
Cunningham long has feared the worst when it comes to her son’s fate.
“I do believe that my son was killed that night but you always hold on to that hope” that he’s alive, she said.
There was speculation at the time that he may have fled to avoid authorities because of the alleged assault; a warrant already was out for his arrest for a failure to appear on another charge.
But Cunningham says the family has never heard from Hodgden and he would have gotten in touch.
She is hoping that people who know something will take advantage of the opportunity to anonymously inform authorities and provide a break in the case.
“Where can we find him, is most important,” Cunningham said. “Where can we find the remains.”
“Eight years is a long time to not know what happened to your family member — my brother,” said Ellie Hatcher, Hodgden’s younger sister.
Hodgden allegedly struck another man with something like a bottle or water glass and then ran out of the restaurant. Cunningham said she was tipped off that night that something had happened at the restaurant, and was able to track her son’s footprints in snow to a hotel parking lot before losing them.
Hatcher said one theory at the time is Hodgden may have tried to cross the Colorado River, perhaps to get to where he lived in Battlement Mesa. She said the river would have been low, but also cold, and her brother had asthma and could have suffered an asthma attack. But she said she’s lived in the area long enough to know that the bodies of people who go missing in the river tend to eventually surface and be discovered, so she now finds it unlikely the river claimed his life.
In the weeks and months after Hodgden’s disappearance, Parachute police said there were many rumors as to what had happened to Hodgden, including that he was hiding out somewhere out of state, and although police were increasingly concerned about what happened to him, they had no indication of foul play.
Cunningham said her current understanding of the altercation is that a man crowded into a booth where her son was eating dinner and at some point he struck the man in the temple with a water glass.
“I would think that something was definitely communicated or happened that completely terrorized Paul” and prompted his response, Cunningham said.
Police said at the time that the man who was assaulted wouldn’t say much about what happened other than that he was struck by glass.
Hatcher said her brother had a temper but it usually had to be triggered. She believes something may have been said to him, and it may have caused him to snap. Whether it involved some kind of threat, she doesn’t know.
The 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office took over the investigation of the case a few years ago. Parachute’s current police chief, Sam Stewart, wasn’t with the department in 2012. He said he talked to Cunningham when he became chief in 2018.
He said Parachute police would continue to take and process any leads it might get in the case and alert the District Attorney’s Office.
“There’s been no new information” in the case, he said.
Ninth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Cheney said his office tries to take another look at old, cold cases on a frequent basis. He said if one of his family members went missing, he would want everything looked into as thoroughly as possible so that if a crime was committed it would be dealt with.
In the Hodgden case, “there’s a missing person, and it’s hard for people to go missing for an extended period of time without sort of coming to some attention somewhere, whether through financial activity or others recognizing them. We still have a missing person. The circumstances that existed around the time he went missing are certainly worth continuing to prove and investigate,” Cheney said.
“ … We do have some evidence that events happened prior to his going missing that would cause a reasonable person to look into what happened.”
He said when someone goes missing that doesn’t mean that a crime occurred, but the fact that there is evidence of an altercation occurring so shortly before Hodgden disappeared merits some inquiry.
The DA’s office is asking that tips, including anonymous ones, be submitted by emailing tips@9daco.org or calling 970-384-3535. Cheney said sometimes the passage of time can make people who know something about a case more comfortable about coming forward.
“We want the truth of what happened,” he said.
Cunningham said she appreciates the help of Cheney and his office in continuing to look into her son’s disappearance. She said she doesn’t know that there ever will be justice in the case, or even know how important justice is to her family at this point. What matters to them is learning what happened to Hodgden.
“There’s still that huge emptiness because we have no answers,” she said.
Cunningham said the family has slowly begun healing since Hodgden’s disappearance. She left Colorado a few years ago and now is living in Montana, where she said she finds the beauty and the positives in every day life.
“All we can do is keep hoping and praying and be open-minded, and life goes on, as Paul would say,” Cunningham said.
Hatcher lives in Battlement Mesa. She finds herself imagining what her brother is like today at age 35 if he’s still alive.
She said it’s hard to accept that a family member you love and care for is dead after they have gone missing. A court issued a death certificate for Hodgden last year, which meant his children are entitled to survivor benefits, she said.
“I guess legally he is dead. But there’s always a small hope. I still have a small little piece of hope that somewhere, some random place in the world I’m going to turn my head and he’s going to be there,” Hatcher said.
“It’s a very small hope and as time goes on it just gets smaller and smaller and reality sets in where I just have to force myself to realize, like, you are never going to see your brother again. And that’s a real hard reality to grapple with.”