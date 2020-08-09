One August morning last year, Deputy District Attorney Tearsa Olson switched day care dropoff/pickup shifts with her husband. On this day, the roles were reversed and Olson was dropping off.
On the way to day care, she was forced to take an alternate route, taking her right past her office.
That’s all it took for her to make what could have been the biggest mistake of her life. It could have been a tragic day.
“I ended up falling into my routine of parking once I was in sight of the office,” she said.
For Olson, she was just ready to start the workday. She didn’t realize what had happened until law enforcement arrived that day. According to the police report released by the 21st District Attorney’s Office, her 17-month-old child was left unattended in the locked car for approximately 35 minutes before someone called 911.
It was a nightmare, and Olson frantically ran to her vehicle.
“When law enforcement contacted me, I initially didn’t know if my child was OK. As I ran to my vehicle, I feared the worst,” Olson said in an email to The Daily Sentinel, describing her emotions that day. “Even now, I am often filled with sadness when I lock my vehicle and remember what happened.
“When we drop the ball, we don’t always have a choice in which ball we drop,” she said.
It’s a mistake she never could have imagined making before that day.
“Before our child was born, my husband and I took parenting classes,” she said, reflecting on what happened. “One evening we went through a myriad of dangers — ice, batteries, bedding, grapes, reclining chairs… the list goes on … When we discussed forgetting a child in a vehicle, I specifically thought to myself, ‘I would never do that.’
“As you can imagine, this has been a humbling experience,” she said.
Olson’s experience is indicative of a pattern experts see all the time. Breaking routine, distractions and other stressors are often cited as reasons why even loving, attentive, hard-working parents can make a mistake many others believe is too obvious to avoid.
Olson completed a diversion program offered to individuals with no criminal history, which included parenting classes, and her case was dismissed by a special prosecutor from Delta.
WHY ‘AUTO-PILOT’ CAN BE DANGEROUS
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 14 children have died from heatstroke in 2020. The majority of hot car deaths happen because someone forgot a child in their car.
David Diamond, a University of South Florida psychology professor, has been researching this issue for more than 15 years, talking to parents across the country, and says more often than not it’s an error in memory, not bad parenting.
For Diamond, it has to do with how the brain works in processing memory.
One example he used was what happens when people plan to stop at the store after work.
“If you plan to shop on your way home, that plan depends on memory,” he said. “And we know prospective memory fails easily. We are always forgetting to do something.”
People also develop habit systems for memory, kind of like muscle memory, that become automatic.
“When we do things repeatedly over and over again and get in habits and routines, we can remember without even thinking about it,” Diamond said. “We can drive the car, listen to the radio, have a conversation with a person in the passenger seat, and make it to work without having to really think about it. We walk into a dark room and instinctively turn on the light switch because we’ve done it a thousand times.
“You leave work, your habit system takes over and may completely forget you wanted to stop at the store and you drive right home without thinking about it,” he added. “Where this becomes catastrophic is when the habit system suppresses the prospective.”
Diamond said that ultimately the same kind of memory failing happens for parents with their children in the backseat.
“An often reliable pattern is that the parent gets caught up in some kind of habit and loses awareness of the child in the car,” he said.
For Olson, it was seeing her office building and instinctively remembering to park and go to work, completely overriding her prospective memory plan to drop her child off first.
According to Diamond, there are two kinds of people who’ve had this happen to them. Either they learned from their mistake or they don’t believe it would happen again.
“I know an example of a child who died after a near-miss. To me it’s remarkable (the parents) could have that attitude,” he said. “Most people find the situation so frightening that they take measures so it never happens again.”
Diamond suggested new parents take this issue as seriously as any.
“I think the best solution is often the simplest,” he said. “Leave something of the child’s in their car seat every time you leave the car. When they put the child in the car seat, then take the item with you to the front as a reminder.”
That horrible August day has prompted Olson to put safeguards in place to ensure she never goes into “autopilot” like that again.
“I leave all of my belongings in the backseat whenever I go anywhere,” she said. “I’ve since learned that a change in schedule is a strong risk factor and a time to be especially diligent and cautious.”
She hopes other parents will use her message to put their own measures in place.
“We need to recognize when we are exhausted or overwhelmed, ask for help, and implement automatic behaviors to protect against tragedy,” she said. “I have learned how critical it is for me to recognize when I am overwhelmed, and now I lean on my colleagues and family more heavily. I ask for help more frequently and take a stronger stand in controlling my schedule and maintaining boundaries after this experience.”