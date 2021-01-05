With last-call earlier in the night and large gatherings not advised by health officials, local law enforcement reported fewer drunken drivers on the road this New Year’s compared to previous years.
Capt. Matt Ozanic, of Colorado State Patrol troop 4A in Fruita, said he was pleased with how quickly the New Year’s holiday went by for his troopers on Interstate 70.
“On New Year’s, we always ramp up enforcement with extra patrols looking for DUI drivers. It was the first year in quite a while that we didn’t have any DUI crashes,” he said.
In the city, other drivers and passengers weren’t as lucky. Still, fewer crashes were reported over the holiday weekend compared to 2019.
Three passengers in a Grand Valley Transit bus on New Year’s Eve were taken to a hospital when their bus was hit leaving a stop near 28¾ Road.
Grand Junction Police Department spokesperson Callie Berkson said the driver of the truck that hit the bus was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless driving, and suffered serious bodily injury.
The truck was reportedly traveling west on North Avenue when it struck the center median near 29 Road and crossed into the eastbound lanes of North Avenue, striking the bus.
The collision temporarily closed North Avenue near the crash site.
The truck’s driver was one of three DUIs reported between Dec. 29, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021. Nine were reported during the same timeframe last year.
“This New Year’s Eve was certainly a little different than what we have seen in the past. Due to the current circumstances, it didn’t appear that as many people were out or that there were as many large celebrations,” Berkson said. “We appreciated the fact that the majority of our community, like always, celebrated the holiday responsibly and returned home safely.”
For the year 2020, Ozanic said the region had an increase in fatal DUI crashes, which he was surprised to see considering the restrictions that were in place due to COVID-19. Total crashes registered a slight decrease, however, with 948 in 2019 and 893 in 2020.
“It was an average year despite less traffic,” Ozanic said.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reported a similar trend, though preliminary data showed fatal DUI crashes at their lowest total in Mesa County in five years.
“That bucks a trend we are seeing statewide with a 10% increase in DUI fatalities (194 in 2020 compared to 176 in 2019),” said Sam Cole, traffic safety communications manager for CDOT.
For the region, the same number of DUI-related deaths, 25, were reported from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30 in northwest Colorado.
With stay-at-home orders in place beginning in March, Cole also expected lower traffic numbers all around as fewer Coloradans were leaving home for work, though that proved not to be the case.
Traffic counts at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels show fewer cars traveled during Memorial Day weekend, the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend compared to previous years.
“Historically, we see traffic deaths come down when the economy is down, but that did not happen in 2020. One thing we saw in 2020 was less enforcement with many counties on accident alert due to COVID,” he said.
“What’s most surprising about this year (2020) is that traffic deaths are on par with last year.”