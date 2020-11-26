Five straight days of declining COVID-19 cases came to a halt just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
For the first time in over a week, fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported to Mesa County Public Health on Tuesday. After three straight days with more than 200 cases reported — 694 from Wednesday to Friday last week — the county saw five consecutive days of declining cases. Wednesday’s report of 227 cases broke the streak. Four additional deaths were also reported.
“It’s great to be optimistic but look at what can happen overnight,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said on Wednesday afternoon. He hoped the county would continue to stay vigilant heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.
Health experts worry the holiday and the family gatherings associated with it could prompt another surge in cases. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control all the way on down to Mesa County have advised residents to avoid gathering outside the household for Thanksgiving celebrations as they could prompt the COVID-19 rates to skyrocket again.
Kuhr hoped the community would continue come together to take things more seriously.
“As this has gotten worse, people have come together more and more as a community to address COVID,” he said, pointing to local businesses that were participating in the county’s public health program. “We’re seeing increased mask use, the 5-star facilities sincerely want to do this for the right reasons and it feels like we are getting fewer complaints.”
This latest surge also proved to Kuhr that Mesa County controls its own destiny when it comes to COVID.
“It is within our own grasp the extent at which this virus impacts us,” he said. “We can reduce our own numbers. When you go to other metropolitan areas that is not really possible.”
Kuhr pointed to earlier in the month when Mesa County had to move back in the state’s COVID dial but neighboring and surrounding counties were still either in orange or yellow.
“That’s an indication of us being isolated and in control of ourselves,” he added.
The county health department announced Wednesday that test times had improved for those seeking a COVID-19 test. This was accomplished by changing traffic flow and adding another area for sampling, both of which significantly reduced wait times. The county said wait times are down to around 30 minutes.
Testing is done at the Mesa County Fairgrounds and by-appointment at Colorado Mesa University.
New at the Fairgrounds is the addition of testing with oral swabs. Turnaround time for the oral swab is the same as the nasal swab, both of which are available through online portals within two to four days of collecting the sample. The move to oral swabs was made to improve the county’s testing efficiency and to remove any barriers people may have to getting tested.
A total of 747 tests were reportedly conducted to the Fairgrounds on Tuesday, which now has the capacity to do up to 1,200 tests, Kuhr explained.
One of his main concerns heading into Thanksgiving weekend was regarding the number of hospitalizations, which jumped to 33 on Wednesday for Mesa County residents and 46 in total.
“That number has bounced around a bit,” he said.
The number of hospitalizations for Mesa County residents was reported to be at 32 on Tuesday after going down to 22 on Monday and 21 on Sunday. Mesa County Public Health announced it was at Intensive Care Unit bed capacity last Thursday when 38 hospitalizations were reported among Mesa County residents and 51 in total.
“Hospitalizations need to be stable or declining for 11 out of a 14-day period but if we see lower case counts, then hospitalizations will follow and it won’t be immediately,” Kuhr explained.
The Mesa County Public Health website now includes a section for hospitalizations with the number of hospital beds in use, staffed Intensive Care Unit beds and the total number of ventilators.
The number of staffed ICU beds in use was of concern late last week, but the number has ticked down, with 68% in use as of Wednesday.