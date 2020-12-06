The work the Colorado Legislature did during its special session last week will go a long way to helping a large swath of businesses and residents, but it’s meaningless if Congress can’t provide more aid to displaced workers after the start of the new year, state and federal lawmakers said.
While the $345 million that state lawmakers approved to fund such things as sales tax credits and direct payments to businesses, and assistance for displaced workers in paying rent, utilities and getting food will help, the most immediate need now is for many who are nearing the end to state and federal unemployment benefits, they said.
“(Legislators) did the critical work for the people who just couldn’t wait until next year, helping people keep their lights and electricity on through the cold winter, helping restaurants and main street businesses stay open with tax relief and financial support, help for child care … and, of course, helping renters and landlords to prevent another eviction crisis,” Gov. Jared Polis said.
“We know that our capabilities are limited, that’s why we need the federal government to act,” he added. “This is a bridge for Colorado, and we hope it inspires Congress and the nation to overcome their partisan differences and get stuff done.”
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said on Friday that he’s becoming increasingly hopeful that will happen soon.
The only real question, he said, is just what will happen.
Currently, leaders in the U.S. Senate and House are at the negotiation table talking about a fourth pandemic relief bill, something that would focus on helping the nation survive the next few months until a vaccination is more widely available, Bennet said.
“That something is going to have to include preserving some form of the enhanced unemployment benefits, it’s going to have to include something to bridge small businesses through the winter, especially our hardest-hit businesses,” the senator said. “I think there’s broad bipartisan support for both of those things.”
Last week, Bennet and a handful of other Democrats introduced a bill that would retroactively extend the $600 weekly unemployment benefit that Congress approved in March that has since expired. That measure also would add additional weeks to the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that also is due to expire at the end of this year.
The senator, however, said he doesn’t expect that measure to gain much traction during the lame duck session, but still is holding out hope that something similar will be included in a new COVID stimulus bill.
Bennet said he’d also like to see more direct aid to state and local governments, but added that Republican leaders in the Senate aren’t so bully on that idea.
That’s something that Colorado officials said they could use, if only to pass along to residents and businesses to help get the state’s economy back on track sooner, as the vaccine begins to roll out over the next few months and counties can see public health restrictions gradually lessen to allow businesses to more fully reopen.
Polis and legislative leaders said they already are eying economic stimulus ideas for next year’s legislative session, but added that much of that would depend on what Congress approves this month and how the state’s next revenue forecast looks. The Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee is to get it’s next forecast later this month.
“We hope there’s federal action, and we look forward to working with the JBC and the Legislature after the next forecast about the capacity for additional one-time assistance to help grow our economy,” Polis said. “There’s resources that we’ve identified, subject to the December forecast, that could be used for one-time or year-long stimulus-type proposals or relief proposals.”
One of them could be a measure that Reps. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, had proposed during the special session, an idea to allow those workers who gain a large portion of their incomes — restaurant and bar employees, barbers and other personal services workers — to deduct all the tips they will earn in 2021 from the income tax returns they’ll file in 2022.
That idea didn’t float in the special session, in part, because it won’t impact those workers for more than a year, and the session was meant to provide immediate aid through this winter.
Still, Soper said he and Rich are looking to reintroduce it when the Legislature reconvenes in January.
Polis and legislative leaders said they liked the idea, but stopped short of saying they could endorse it until the state’s revenue situation is more fully known. The bill comes with a price tag of nearly $30 million.
Other bills that were introduced into the special session but likewise were rejected and could come back in January include a measure by the incoming House minority leader, Rep. Hugh McKean, R-Loveland.
He had a bill that would amend a provision in a law approved during this year’s regular session in the spring aimed at allowing certain business owners to delay when they must add back a business income deduction allowed under the federal Tax Cut and Jobs Act. The measure also would reverse a provision in that new law that allows tax filers to claim an earned income tax credit on their spouse or a dependent if they don’t have a valid social security number.
The measure is estimated to bring in about $32 million in state revenue next year, but cost the state up to $58 million by 2024 in lost income tax revenues.
Another measure that was considered last week that could return in January would have allowed landlords to recoup unpaid rental payments due to a moratorium on evictions through an income tax credit. The idea, introduced by Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, would have cost more than $152 million in lost income tax revenues.