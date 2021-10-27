Those in the Grand Valley who are tired of rains dampening their fall festivities and Halloween hijinks might be in luck in the short-term future.
The storm that rolled through the Grand Valley starting Monday produced 0.51 inches of rain, according to National Weather Service Grand Junction Hydrometeorological Technician Dan Cuevas. That raised the October total to 1.41 inches of rain, 0.59 more than the October average (0.82).
“It’s definitely been wetter than normal this October,” Cuevas said.
Additionally, this latest storm peppered the top of Grand Mesa with snow. National Weather Service Grand Junction received an official report of 4 inches of snow on the mesa on Tuesday, with Cuevas estimating that the higher-elevation areas of the mesa likely received anywhere from 5-8 inches of powder.
“The snow probably began falling early (Tuesday) morning,” Cuevas said.
However, while the chill in the air might be here to stay until well after the calendar turns, NWS Grand Junction forecasts that the rain likely will not.
“For the next couple of weeks, we’re probably looking at a better chance of receiving below-normal precipitation, like the last week of October and the first week of November,” Cuevas said.
If precipitation trends were to follow what the Grand Valley, and western Colorado as a whole, has seen in the second half of this year, one might anticipate a whiter Christmas than usual, but that likely won’t be the case.
“Looking out at the next three months — November, December and January —it’s looking like we’re not getting any real signal to indicate that we’ll have above-normal precipitation or below-normal precipitation,” Cuevas said. “The indications are that precipitation will be normal for those winter months.”