More than 200,000 Coloradans who were overcharged for services by CenturyLink will see refunds as part of an $8.4 million settlement agreement, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday.
The refunds stem from an investigation by Weiser’s consumer protection division, which found that since 2014 the telecommunications giant had unfairly and deceptively charged hidden fees, falsely advertised guaranteed locked prices and failed to prove discounts and refunds promised to consumers who signed up for its internet, television and telephone services, the attorney general said.
As a result of a settlement agreement, CenturyLink is to make $1.7 million in refunds to its customers. The company also is to pay the state about $6.7 million for violating Colorado’s consumer protection laws.
“CenturyLink’s deceptive conduct harmed thousands of Coloradans, who are entitled to trust that the prices they are quoted for services are the prices they will pay,” Weiser said. “For those consumers overcharged by CenturyLink, I am pleased that we were able to return some of the money that was unfairly taken from them.”
The settlement also requires CenturyLink to change its business practices, and explain more clearly its pricing terms, including fees and surcharges, in its advertising and sales.
The company also has agreed to stop charging an “Internet Cost Recovery Fee” for future orders, and to stop charging unreturned equipment fees to customers who return equipment on time.
The $1.7 million will be sent to consumers in two ways: $100 to the more than 500 customers who had filed complaints with Weiser’s consumer protection division about CenturyLink’s practices, and $12 to $83 to the nearly 205,000 other consumers also impacted by the company’s practices, depending on how long they were overcharged.
Consumers who are to receive funds should either look for an email from Rust Consulting alerting them that a check is in the mail, or a letter from Weiser’s office saying the same thing.
Weiser’s office warns that none of those alerts will ask for bank account information, Social Security numbers or any other personal information. Anyone receiving such requests should consider it fraud or a scam, and are encouraged to file a complaint at coag.gov/file-complaint/.