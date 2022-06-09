The Colorado Attorney General’s Office is working with two other state agencies to look into allegations that U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert falsified a campaign finance filing to pay off more than $20,000 in state liens against her Shooter’s Grill Restaurant in Rifle.
The news of that interagency investigation, first reported by The New York Times, came as a result of a complaint filed with the state by American Muckrakers PAC, a nonprofit political action committee that targets what they call “terrible politicians” to get them out of Congress.
The group made headlines in its successful effort to defeat U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., in losing his primary race last month.
At issue is the long-known $21,199 that Boebert’s 2020 campaign reimbursed to her in November 2020 for mileage during that year’s election.
That amount, which wasn’t publicly known until Boebert’s campaign filed its 2020 year-end report in early 2021, equated to more than 38,000 miles based on the federal mileage reimbursement rate, amounting to circumventing the globe nearly 1 1/2 times.
The allegation from the PAC is that Boebert used that money to pay off eight liens filed against her by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, for failure to pay required premiums on her unemployment insurance over several years.
According to documents obtained by The Daily Sentinel at the time, Boebert owed $19,552 in unpaid premiums dating back as far as 2013. That amount included $5,380 in penalties and $3,556 in interest.
Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado’s expansive 3rd Congressional District, had previously paid $455 for the first two liens in February 2020, the records showed.
The Labor Department, along with the Colorado Department of Revenue and the AG’s office, are investigating the matter, said Lawrence Pacheco, spokesman for Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat.
”The Department of Law received an investigation request,” Pacheco said. “We referred it to the appropriate agencies to evaluate the allegations and whether any legal actions are justified, which is our standard practice.”
In May, the Federal Election Commission, on a 3-3 vote, dismissed a similar complaint asking that it investigate Boebert over allegations she converted campaign cash from that mileage reimbursement to personal use. Under federal law, that six-member commission can have no more than three from the same political party. Currently, it has three Republicans, two Democrats and one Independent.
In a June 1 letter requesting a state investigation that was sent to Weiser and Joe Barela, executive director of the Labor Department, the PAC’s president, David Wheeler, said it is against both state and federal law to use illegally obtained funds from a campaign account to pay off tax liens.
The letter, however, provides no evidence that the reimbursement was illegal, nor that the congresswoman padded it to get more money back. It does note Boebert’s 2021 Financial Disclosure Report filed with the Federal Election Commission that said she didn’t earn any income from the restaurant the year before she took office, because the business lost $143,233 in 2019 and $226,234 in 2020.
That same report shows that her husband, Jayson, earned $478,386 in 2020 and $460,601 in 2019 as a consultant for Terra Energy Partners, a Texas-based oil and gas company. When she filed her first financial disclosure report a year earlier, she listed no income for her husband in 2019.
“The liberal media or our PAC didn’t cover up this vital information when it occurred,” Wheeler said in a statement. “It was Lauren Boebert and her staff that covered it up. They are accountable for this illegal activity. This is what happens when you elect a clown that can’t even pay her employees money owed to them or pay the appropriate taxes.”
In a statement, Boebert said all this is nothing more than a partisan group making false claims.
“This is another swing and miss from a partisan political group,” the congresswoman said. “These false charges from 2020 have already been dismissed by the Federal Election Commission, and disproven by the press. I represent over 50,000 square miles of Colorado. I connect with the people I serve rather than sitting at home in a basement like most leftists.”
After Boebert’s campaign revealed in a campaign finance filing to the FEC that showed the $21,199 mileage reimbursement last year, and after receiving nationwide scrutiny over it, her campaign amended that filing later in 2021.
In the revised filing, the campaign said the amount wasn’t just for mileage, but also for other travel expenses, saying she actually was reimbursed $17,280 for mileage, $2,152 for hotels, $866 for taxi fares, and $3,053 for undisclosed “travel reimbursements.”
All of that, however, totals $23,351, which is about $5,000 more than her predecessor, U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, reimbursed himself during his entire 10 years in Congress.
With a federal mileage rate of 57.5 cents in 2020, a $17,280 reimbursement rate would mean she drove more than 30,000 miles in the span of a few months.
Boebert is in a GOP primary race against state Sen. Don Coram, a Montrose Republican.
Ballots for that primary were mailed to voters earlier this week.