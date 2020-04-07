The Colorado Public Interest Research Foundation along with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and more than two dozen Colorado legislators — including two from western Colorado — have joined an effort asking several online retail companies to help stop price gouging, particularly for hard-to-get medical items.
In five identical letters sent to the CEOs of Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Craigslist and Facebook, the group said they’ve seen several outrageous examples of clear price gouging on their websites, such as hand sanitizer going for 10 times the normal price.
“As COVID-19 spreads throughout the country, it is especially important that Americans are not taken advantage of by unscrupulous sellers of products at exorbitant prices,” reads the letter, drafted by U.S. PIRG, CoPIRG’s national affiliate. “Unfortunately, independent third-party organizations and journalists have documented multiple examples of price gouging of items people need to protect themselves since the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Jan. 30.”
The letter is similar to one that Weiser and 32 other attorneys general sent to the same companies two weeks ago, a call that Weiser said he’s still not received replies from any of the companies.
“In general, Amazon has terms of service that addresses this issue of price gouging,” Weiser said during an online press conference organized by CoPIRG. “The question that we posed is, Could they do better in terms of a red-flag system upfront? I don’t know where that stands. Obviously, it may take a little bit of time for them. We’re all learning now during this crisis in terms of what we need to do to protect ourselves.”
In the letter, the national group said it found that the price of more than half of the hand sanitizers and face masks available on Amazon spiked by at least 50%, with one in six related products sold by Amazon asking for similar price increases.
At the same time, the group found someone on Craigslist selling a two-liter bottle of Purell Advanced hand sanitizer for $250, while Facebook Marketplace had an 8-ounce bottle going for $40.
“While many of these items have since been removed, they were available for sale and consumers are harmed when they purchase heavily marked-up products,” the letter reads. “Even new protections by (the companies), including heightened monitoring, bans on certain advertisements and bans on selling certain items have failed to remove exorbitantly priced crucial supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Of the 26 Colorado lawmakers who signed on to the letter — a total of 346 legislators from 47 states did so — only two were Republicans, Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, and Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta.
“Yes, I believe in the free market, but also certainly during an emergency this is a little bit of a different situation where you have people purposely taking advantage knowing that these are products that people need,” Soper said. “It could be medicine, it could be PPE. This is something that we definitely should address.”
Soper said that while none of this is enforceable, he would hope that people wouldn’t engage in it and consumers would alert authorities when they see it.
To do that, people can go to StopFraudColorado.gov and file a report of price gouging or suspected scams.